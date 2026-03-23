Aadu 3 Outperforms Dhurandhar 2 By A Huge Margin In Kerala Despite Clash

About Aadu 3

Aadu 3 is the third instalment of the iconic Malayalam comedy franchise that began with Aadu (2015), followed by Aadu 2 (2017). Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the plot comes with multiple timelines—1790 AD, the present day, and 2370 AD. It follows the misadventures of Shaji Pappan and his eccentric gang, blending humour and thrill. Like the first two instalments, the third part is also praised for its humour, memorable characters, and dialogues, making it one of the best entertainers.