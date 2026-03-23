Aadu 3 Outperforms Dhurandhar 2 By A Huge Margin In Kerala Despite Clash

Malayalam comedy Aadu 3, which locked horns with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is way ahead of the Ranveer Singh-starrer in Kerala.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Aadu 3 box office collection
Aadu 3 beats Dhurandhar 2 in Kerala Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Malayalam comedy Aadu 3, which locked horns with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is way ahead of the Ranveer Singh-starrer in Kerala.

  • It has outperformed the soy actioner by a huge margin.

  • Aadu 3's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 56.36 crore.

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrived in cinemas on March 19, with a thunderous opening. It is currently a box office juggernaut, breaking records in India and worldwide. In Kerala, Dhurandhar 2 is facing tough competition from Jayasurya’s Aadu 3, which has beaten the spy actioner by a huge margin despite the box-office clash. The Malayalam comedy has been performing better than Aditya Dhar's film in the state.

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Aadu 3 outperforms Dhurandhar 2

According to Sacnilk, on Day 4, Aadu 3 collected a net of Rs 7.10 crore across 1,936 shows, taking the India net collections to Rs 26.50 crore and gross collections to Rs 30.61 crore. The film has collected Rs 25.75 crore overseas, taking the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 56.36 crore. It is Jayasurya's biggest box-office hit.

The Malayalam and Kannada versions of Dhurandhar 2 contributed less to the overall collections.

About Aadu 3

Aadu 3 is the third instalment of the iconic Malayalam comedy franchise that began with Aadu (2015), followed by Aadu 2 (2017). Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the plot comes with multiple timelines—1790 AD, the present day, and 2370 AD. It follows the misadventures of Shaji Pappan and his eccentric gang, blending humour and thrill. Like the first two instalments, the third part is also praised for its humour, memorable characters, and dialogues, making it one of the best entertainers.

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Alongside Jayasurya, the comedy drama also stars Vinayakan, Indrans, Dharmajan, Saiju Kurup and Alleya Bourne, among others.

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Coming back to Dhurandhar 2, it is now inching closer to the Rs 500 crore mark in India, and will easily achieve the milestone today itself. Worldwide, the film has stormed past the Rs 700 crore mark.

The film opened to mixed reviews, but remains unaffected despite the criticism. Like the previous outing, it aims to become the highest grosser of 2026.

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