Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Update: Digital Rights Sold For Rs 150 Crore? Streaming Details Inside

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is having a successful run at the box office.
Ranveer Singh-starrer is expected to release on OTT in May or June.
Dhurandhar 2's OTT release date is yet to be announced.
Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for OTT debut following its phenomenal run at the box office. According to reports, the digital rights of Dhurandhar 2 have been picked up by JioHotstar for a whopping amount.
When and where to watch Dhurandhar 2 online
The film's digital rights were acquired for approximately Rs 150 crore. It is expected to start streaming in late May or early June 2026. However, the official confirmation is awaited.
Dhurandhar 2 became the first Hindi film to cross Rs 1000 crore net in India. Its net collection stands at Rs 1,115.67 crore after 32 days. The worldwide gross collection is Rs 1,756.64 crore, becoming the third-highest-grossing Indian film ever.
The Aditya Dhar directorial also achieved a major milestone by becoming the first Indian film franchise to earn over Rs 3000 crore. The film has overtaken SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and Allu Arjun's Pushpa.
Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule to become the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film worldwide after Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 and Aamir Khan’s Dangal.
Dhurandhar's first part premiered on Netflix, but the OTT giant failed to acquire the digital rights of the second part. The satellite premiere will be on Star Gold.
Jio Studios, the producers of Dhurandhar, have given the digital rights of Dhurandhar 2 to its in-house platform, i.e. JioHotstar.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows Ranveer's Hamza Ali Mazari's rise as Sher-E-Baloch in Lyari after killing Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). The film also shows Hamza's backstory as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who became a covert operative.
The second part also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and others in key roles.