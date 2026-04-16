Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh's Film Eyes Pushpa 2’s Record

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: On April 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will complete one month of its release. The box office collection of the Ranveer Singh-starrer is now slowing down. On its 4th Wednesday (Day 28), the spy actioner saw a 42.6% drop from Day 27's net collection of Rs 7.05 crore. In India, it is set to cross the Rs 1100 crore mark, while worldwide, it is galloping towards the Rs 1800 crore mark.