Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Storms Past Rs 1700 Crore Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 box office latest update: It has been 25 days since the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. After a slowdown, the spy actioner witnessed a huge growth on its fourth Saturday and Sunday, crossing the Rs 1700 crore mark worldwide. Ranveer Singh-starrer is now the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office, after Pushpa 2 (1742 crore), Baahubali 2 (1788 crore), and Dangal (2070 crore).