Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Storms Past Rs 1700 Crore Worldwide

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2 saw growth on its fourth Saturday and Sunday.
It has crossed the Rs 1700 crore mark in 25 days of its release.
Ranveer Singh's film is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office, after Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 and Dangal.
Dhurandhar 2 box office latest update: It has been 25 days since the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. After a slowdown, the spy actioner witnessed a huge growth on its fourth Saturday and Sunday, crossing the Rs 1700 crore mark worldwide. Ranveer Singh-starrer is now the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office, after Pushpa 2 (1742 crore), Baahubali 2 (1788 crore), and Dangal (2070 crore).
In India, it has already beaten its first part and has crossed the Rs 1080 crore mark.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 25
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge witnesseed 9.3% growth from Saturday's (Day 24) net collection of Rs 13.50 crore.
It raked in a net of Rs 14.75 crore across 10,727 shows with 25.1% occupancy, taking the India net collections to Rs 1,083.67 crore. The India gross collection stands at Rs 1,297.48 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 box office worldwide collection
Overseas, the Aditya Dhar directorial minted Rs 4 crore on Day 25, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 415.50 crore. The worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,712.98 crore.