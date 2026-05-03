Prasoon Joshi Appointed Prasar Bharati Chairman, Govt Promises "Fresh Creative Voice"

The lyricist and ad veteran is expected to bring a fresh creative direction, with the government signalling renewed energy and vision for the organisation’s future.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Prasoon Joshi
Prasoon Joshi Appointed Prasar Bharati Chairman Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Prasoon Joshi appointed Prasar Bharati chairman after a five-month leadership vacancy.

  • Government backs creative shift with focus on content innovation and engagement.

  • Joshi to assume charge by May, CBFC successor yet to be decided.

Prasoon Joshi's appointment as Prasar Bharati chairman signals a new phase for India’s public broadcaster, with the government placing its bet on a creative mind to steer the organisation forward. Known for his work across advertising, literature, and cinema, Joshi now steps into a role that has remained vacant for months.

The appointment comes after the resignation of former chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal, leaving a leadership gap that the government appears keen to fill with a fresh perspective. Joshi’s entry is being seen as a move to inject new energy into Prasar Bharati’s functioning and public engagement

Prasoon Joshi's appointment as Prasar Bharati chairman is explained

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s endorsement of the decision highlighted the intent behind the appointment. It was stated that Joshi’s leadership would bring “renewed energy” and “a fresh creative voice” to the broadcaster. His diverse experience across storytelling formats is expected to influence the direction of content and communication strategies.

Union minister for information and broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw | - PTI
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Previously served as the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification since 2017. His tenure there has been marked by involvement in key decisions shaping film certification in India. Beyond this, his association with institutions like the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts adds to his cultural and administrative profile.

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What this means for Prasar Bharati and CBFC

With Prasoon Joshi taking over at Prasar Bharati, questions now remain about leadership at the CBFC. Officials have indicated that a replacement is yet to be finalised, suggesting further changes within the media and cultural ecosystem.

Prasar Bharati, which oversees Doordarshan and All India Radio, plays a crucial role in shaping public broadcasting in India. The decision to bring in a creative professional at the helm reflects a broader push towards content innovation and audience engagement.

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Joshi is expected to assume charge on May 4, 2026, marking the beginning of his tenure at the organisation.

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