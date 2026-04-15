Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27 Sees Jump, Nears ₹1100 Crore Mark

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27 crosses ₹1095 crore domestically.
Weekday jump to ₹7.05 crore shows strong fourth-week audience retention trend.
Ranveer Singh film outperforms new releases, maintains lead over Dacoit collections.
The Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27 reflects the film’s continued grip on theatres, even as it approaches a month since release. The Ranveer Singh-led action drama has now crossed the ₹1095 crore mark in India, showing that its momentum is far from over.
After a slight dip at the start of the week, the film witnessed a noticeable weekday jump on Tuesday, collecting ₹7.05 crore net. This takes its domestic total to ₹1,095.67 crore, placing it among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
Dhurandhar 2 box office trend shows steady hold
The film’s box office journey has been marked by a strong opening followed by a consistent run. It collected ₹674.17 crore in its first week, ₹263.85 crore in the second, and ₹110.60 crore in the third.
In its fourth week, the pattern remains familiar. The film earned ₹7 crore on Friday, climbed to ₹13 crore on Saturday, and further to ₹14.50 crore on Sunday. While Monday saw an expected dip to ₹5.20 crore, Tuesday’s numbers indicate renewed traction.
This consistency has helped Dhurandhar 2 stay ahead of newer releases. Films like Dacoit have struggled to match its pace, despite releasing in multiple languages.
Cast buzz and viral claims around Dhurandhar 2
Amid its box office run, the film has also been in the news for off-screen chatter. Actor Vivek Sinha, who portrayed a hijacker in the film, addressed circulating claims about cast salaries.
In a video shared on Instagram, it was stated by him that reports of him being paid ₹80 lakh or ₹1 crore were incorrect. It was clarified that such figures being circulated online were not accurate.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features a large ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and others, contributing to its wide appeal.
Released on March 19, the film continues to draw audiences, showing remarkable staying power well into its fourth week.