Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27 Sees Jump, Nears ₹1100 Crore Mark

The Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27 shows a surprising weekday boost, with the Ranveer Singh starrer crossing ₹1095 crore in India. Despite new releases entering theatres, the film continues to hold strong, reinforcing its status as one of the biggest hits of the year.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27 Nears ₹1100 Crore Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27 crosses ₹1095 crore domestically.

  • Weekday jump to ₹7.05 crore shows strong fourth-week audience retention trend.

  • Ranveer Singh film outperforms new releases, maintains lead over Dacoit collections.

The Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27 reflects the film’s continued grip on theatres, even as it approaches a month since release. The Ranveer Singh-led action drama has now crossed the ₹1095 crore mark in India, showing that its momentum is far from over.

After a slight dip at the start of the week, the film witnessed a noticeable weekday jump on Tuesday, collecting ₹7.05 crore net. This takes its domestic total to ₹1,095.67 crore, placing it among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Dhurandhar 2 box office trend shows steady hold

The film’s box office journey has been marked by a strong opening followed by a consistent run. It collected ₹674.17 crore in its first week, ₹263.85 crore in the second, and ₹110.60 crore in the third.

In its fourth week, the pattern remains familiar. The film earned ₹7 crore on Friday, climbed to ₹13 crore on Saturday, and further to ₹14.50 crore on Sunday. While Monday saw an expected dip to ₹5.20 crore, Tuesday’s numbers indicate renewed traction.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

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This consistency has helped Dhurandhar 2 stay ahead of newer releases. Films like Dacoit have struggled to match its pace, despite releasing in multiple languages.

Cast buzz and viral claims around Dhurandhar 2

Amid its box office run, the film has also been in the news for off-screen chatter. Actor Vivek Sinha, who portrayed a hijacker in the film, addressed circulating claims about cast salaries.

In a video shared on Instagram, it was stated by him that reports of him being paid ₹80 lakh or ₹1 crore were incorrect. It was clarified that such figures being circulated online were not accurate.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features a large ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and others, contributing to its wide appeal.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26 - X
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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Released on March 19, the film continues to draw audiences, showing remarkable staying power well into its fourth week.

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