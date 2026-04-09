Delhi High Court Rang De Lal Dispute: Dhurandhar 2 Song Row Heads To Mediation

Summary of this article
Delhi High Court Rang De Lal dispute sent to mediation over Dhurandhar 2 song.
Trimurti Films alleges Tirchi Topiwala track used without licence or permission.
Court indicates financial settlement on royalties and compensation may resolve dispute.
The Delhi High Court Rang De Lal dispute has taken a crucial turn, with the court referring the ongoing copyright case involving Dhurandhar 2 to mediation. The matter, which centres on the film’s song “Rang De Lal (Oye Oye)”, has sparked a larger conversation around how older music is reused in contemporary cinema.
Dhurandhar 2 song controversy and copyright claims
The dispute was initiated by Trimurti Films, which alleged that Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 track borrows heavily from “Tirchi Topiwala”, a popular song from the 1989 film Tridev. It was argued that the music, or a substantially similar version, had been used without obtaining the required licence.
Concerns were also raised over the commercial use of the song across theatrical release, promotions and digital platforms. It was contended on behalf of Trimurti that such usage amounted to copyright infringement and warranted legal intervention.
On the other side, the defence challenged the claims and opposed any interim relief. It was argued that the complaint lacked full disclosure, pointing to previous instances where similar songs had been reused without objection.
Court suggests mediation for financial resolution
Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed that the dispute appeared to be largely financial in nature. It was indicated by the court that issues such as royalty and compensation could be resolved through dialogue rather than prolonged litigation.
A direction was issued for the appointment of a senior mediator, signalling a push towards an out-of-court settlement. The court’s approach reflects a growing preference to resolve creative disputes through negotiation instead of lengthy trials.
What lies ahead for Dhurandhar 2
With the film already running in theatres, the legal proceedings are unlikely to disrupt its immediate exhibition. However, it was stated during the hearing that its digital release is expected only around mid-May, which could become a key point in ongoing negotiations.
As mediation begins, the outcome may set a precedent for how legacy music rights are handled in modern Bollywood productions.