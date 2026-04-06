Dhurandhar 2 Censorship: More Cuss Words Muted In New Print After CBFC Debate

Dhurandhar 2 has undergone fresh censorship changes, with more cuss words muted in its new theatrical print.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 Censorship: New Print Changes Explained Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Additional cuss words have been muted in Dhurandhar 2’s updated theatrical print.

  • The CBFC’s partial censorship earlier had triggered criticism and confusion among audiences.

  • Despite the controversy, the Ranveer Singh starrer continues to perform strongly at the box office.

The censorship debate around Dhurandhar 2 has taken a new turn, with the makers opting to mute additional cuss words in the film’s latest theatrical prints. The decision follows criticism directed at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for allowing partially muted abusive language in the original version.

While the film had already been cleared by the CBFC, concerns were raised online about the inconsistency in how certain words were treated. In response, subtle modifications have now been introduced in theatres.

More abuses muted after audience feedback

According to a source cited by India Today, it was shared that a few more cuss words had been muted in the updated print. Specific changes were reported in sequences including a gang war scene featuring Sanjay Dutt, along with dialogues delivered by other characters.

It was stated that feedback had been received indicating that the film felt heavy on cuss words, which made some viewers uncomfortable.” Taking this into account, it was added that “the decision had been made to refine the viewing experience for audiences.”

However, it was also noted that “the changes introduced were minimal and may not be immediately noticeable.”

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CBFC clearance and ongoing curiosity among viewers

Interestingly, even at the time of release, viewers had pointed out that while some abuses were muted, others were left intact, often within the same sequence. This selective censorship had sparked confusion and curiosity about the certification process.

Despite these discussions, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has continued its strong performance at the box office. The Ranveer Singh-led film has crossed Rs 1,000 crore domestically within 18 days and has reportedly surpassed Rs 1,600 crore worldwide.

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Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, the film also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun in key roles.

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