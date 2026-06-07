India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off-Test: Gill, Rahul Centuries Put India in Command on Day 1

Indian top-order made Afghanistan bowlers Afghanistan bowlers toil under scorching Mullanpur heat as they piled on 368 runs on the first day of the One-off-Test match and lose only three wickets by the end of the day's play. The India batters handled the transition back to red-ball cricket with ease after a packed T20 schedule, with KL Rahul (100) and Gill (103*) anchoring the innings superbly. Sai Sudharsan (81) and Rishabh Pant (50*) added valuable contributions, while Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early after a promising start. Barring that, India rarely looked troubled, stitching together multiple strong partnerships to close Day 1 in command at 368/3 in 85 overs.

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Afghanistan vs India test cricket day 1 Highlights-Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates his century on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Afghanistan vs India test cricket day 1 Highlights-Rishabh Pant
India's Rishabh Pant acknowledges his fifty runs on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Afghanistan vs India test cricket day 1 Highlights-Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Afghanistan vs India test cricket day 1 Highlights-KL Rahul
India's KL Rahul celebrates his century on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Afghanistan vs India test cricket day 1 Highlights-Hashmatullah Shahidi
Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi dives to field a shot from India's captain Shubman Gill, right, on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Afghanistan vs India test cricket day 1 Highlights-Mohammad Saleem
Afghanistan's Mohammad Saleem, third left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of India's Sai Sudharsan on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Afghanistan vs India test cricket day 1 Highlights-Sai Sudharsan
India's Sai Sudharsan leaves the ground after losing his wicket on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Afghanistan vs India test cricket day 1 Highlights-KL Rahul
India's KL Rahul seeks respite from the mid-day heat during a drinks break on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Afghanistan vs India test cricket day 1 Highlights-Hashmatullah Shahidi
Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi watches the ball fly past him after bowling a delivery on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Afghanistan vs India test cricket day 1 Highlights-
Scorekeepers keep an eye on the play from behind an analog scoreboard on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Afghanistan vs India test cricket day 1 Highlights-Sai Sudharsan
India's Sai Sudharsan, right, celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner KL Rahul on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Afghanistan vs India test cricket day 1 Highlights-KL Rahul
India's KL Rahul celebrates his fifty runs on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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