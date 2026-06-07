India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off-Test: Gill, Rahul Centuries Put India in Command on Day 1
Indian top-order made Afghanistan bowlers Afghanistan bowlers toil under scorching Mullanpur heat as they piled on 368 runs on the first day of the One-off-Test match and lose only three wickets by the end of the day's play. The India batters handled the transition back to red-ball cricket with ease after a packed T20 schedule, with KL Rahul (100) and Gill (103*) anchoring the innings superbly. Sai Sudharsan (81) and Rishabh Pant (50*) added valuable contributions, while Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early after a promising start. Barring that, India rarely looked troubled, stitching together multiple strong partnerships to close Day 1 in command at 368/3 in 85 overs.
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