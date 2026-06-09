Backrooms Is A24's Highest-Grossing Release, Crossing $200 Million Globally

The 20-year-old Kane Parsons' Backrooms has emerged as A24’s highest-grossing worldwide release, dethroning Timothée Chalamet-starrer Marty Supreme ($191 million). The sensational horror hit is also the studio’s first movie to surpass $200 million. Backrooms has only been playing in theaters for 10 days. At the international box office, Backrooms has earned $77 million from 57 territories. It broke opening weekend records for A24 in 41 countries including Spain and ranked No. 1 in 42 markets across Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand and Italy. It had the best opening in the history of the production company with 81 million just in the United States, tripling the previous one (Civil War, with 25.5)