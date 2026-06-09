Backrooms Is A24's Highest-Grossing Release, Crossing $200 Million Globally

Backrooms has become A24's highest-grosser ever.
The record was previously held by Marty Supreme.
Backrooms is the directorial debut of Kane Parsons.
The 20-year-old Kane Parsons' Backrooms has emerged as A24’s highest-grossing worldwide release, dethroning Timothée Chalamet-starrer Marty Supreme ($191 million). The sensational horror hit is also the studio’s first movie to surpass $200 million. Backrooms has only been playing in theaters for 10 days. At the international box office, Backrooms has earned $77 million from 57 territories. It broke opening weekend records for A24 in 41 countries including Spain and ranked No. 1 in 42 markets across Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand and Italy. It had the best opening in the history of the production company with 81 million just in the United States, tripling the previous one (Civil War, with 25.5)
Backrooms follows a furniture store owner (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who finds a secret doorway that leads him to a seemingly endless stretch of nondescript rooms. When he disappears, his therapist (Renate Reinsve) ventures into the unknown to rescue him. It was inspired by an internet meme that took root on the image board 4chan, showing an eerie windowless room. Parsons has floated the idea of spinning a franchise out of Backrooms. The debut cost under $10M, co-financed with Chernin Entertainment.
It's shaping out to be a solid year for horror and younger voices. With $224.6M, Focus Features' Obsession from YouTube genre content creator Curry Barker, became the Universal Classic label’s highest grossing pic as well, unseating 2019’s Downton Abbey.