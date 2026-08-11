Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills Property Burglarised; Suspect Arrested

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Published at:

The incident happens after the high-profile 2016 Paris robbery where Kardashian was held at gunpoint and robbed of jewellery worth millions.

Kim Kardashian home burglary
Police arrest suspect after Kim Kardashian home burglary Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Police arrested 27-year-old Trey Mendel following an alleged burglary attempt at Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills estate in Los Angeles County.

  • The suspect reportedly took a staff member's vehicle for a joyride around the neighbourhood before being detained on the property.

  • Kim Kardashian and her children were not at home during the incident, as they are currently residing in a nearby rented property.

A suspect was arrested after a burglary attempt at American entrepreneur Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills estate in Los Angeles County, California, on Sunday, August 9. He took a staff member’s car for a joyride around the neighbourhood before police detained him on the property.

Kardashian and her children were not at home during the intrusion. They have been staying in a nearby rented house while the main property undergoes renovations.

Suspect identified and arrested

NBC News reported that the suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Trey Mendel. Police officials rushed to the property after receiving information about the incident.

The estate is worth about $60 million, The New York Post reported. It spans 15,667 sq ft and includes living and dining rooms, a game room with a wet bar, a panelled library, a gym, eight fireplaces, eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a home theatre, the Los Angeles Times reported.

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Kardashian and her former husband, rapper-songwriter Kanye West, now known as Ye, bought the residence for $20 million in 2014. They renovated it extensively and moved in in 2017. The couple finalised their divorce in 2022. Kardashian recently bought a neighbouring property to further expand the premises. She has not yet reacted to the break-in.

Past Paris robbery

The latest incident comes nearly a decade after Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint inside an apartment in Paris, France. Assailants disguised as police officers tied her up and stole more than $6 million in jewellery, including a $4 million diamond ring from West. The trial of 10 defendants concluded in 2025, with eight guilty verdicts and two acquittals.

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Who is Kim Kardashian?

Kardashian is the daughter of attorney and businessman Robert Kardashian and socialite Kris Jenner. She rose to global fame through the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which tracks the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

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