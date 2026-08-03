E20 Fuel Row: Kejriwal Alleges ‘Hidden Agenda’, Plans March To PM Modi’s Residence

Kejriwal to submit petitions against E20 fuel after seeking PM Modi’s appointment.
AAP chief alleges hidden agenda behind government’s continued ethanol-blended petrol push.
AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he would march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Tuesday with 100 people to submit petitions against E20 fuel, alleging that the Centre was promoting ethanol-blended petrol under pressure from US President Donald Trump.
Kejriwal alleged that India had “yielded” to Trump to buy ethanol from the United States and claimed that the government’s continued push for ethanol-blended petrol pointed to a “hidden agenda”.
“I will go to the Prime Minister’s residence tomorrow along with 100 people to personally hand over the petitions signed by the public and discuss issues related to ethanol-blended petrol. People are facing several problems in their vehicles, yet the government is continuing with this, which means there is a hidden agenda,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.
“People are saying that PM Modi is under pressure from Trump to buy ethanol from the United States,” he added.
Kejriwal said he decided to personally submit the petitions to Modi after receiving no response to a letter he had sent to the prime minister last month seeking an appointment to discuss concerns over E20 petrol.
In the letter, Kejriwal had sought the availability of both pure petrol and E20 fuel at petrol stations and demanded a reduction in the price of ethanol-blended petrol.
“We did not receive any response to the letter, so now we will personally hand over the petition to PM Modi. We had launched a petition campaign against ethanol-blended petrol, and more than two lakh people have signed it,” he said.
Kejriwal also said the “Ethanol Townhall” organised by the AAP last week was a “huge success”, with several people joining the discussion virtually.