‘Bing Bing’: Trump Says Talks On Patriot Missile Transfer To Ukraine Are Still On

“Tomahawk missile is the most incredible thing. You have to be very judicious, but you have to be very careful. Now we have not agreed to that. We’re talking about it, but it's a hard thing to give away that kind of technology. And I don't think this would ever happen, but you know those people that you give that technology they can someday turn on you. You know that is possible you look in war it's happened a couple of times over the years, right? So we have to be very careful. I mean we guard that,” he said.