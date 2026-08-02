Farooq Abdullah Demands Probe Into Kulgam Migrant Killings

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah demanded a fair investigation into the killing of two migrant labourers in Kulgam.
Abdullah questioned why terror incidents consistently occur in Jammu and Kashmir whenever there are demands for the restoration of statehood.
The victims, identified as Deepak Ratray and Bopinder from Chhattisgarh, were shot dead at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of Kulgam.
A terrorist attack at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of Kulgam district killed two migrant labourers late on Friday evening, according to PTI.
The victims were identified as Deepak Ratray and Bopinder. Both men were in their 20s and hailed from Chhattisgarh.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah called for a fair probe into the killings during a press interaction in Tangmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.
"I regret it. We do not even know who killed them and how they were killed. There should be an investigation, a fair probe into who the killers are," Abdullah told PTI.
He questioned the timing of the violence. Abdullah said to PTI, "I don't know why such incidents happen when we seek statehood."
Investigation Points to LeT
Preliminary findings from the Jammu and Kashmir Police investigation indicate a calculated execution. A gunman dressed in civilian clothes and a cap conversed with the victims for 10 minutes to ask for personal details before firing.
The attacker shot the victims at close range. He used a pistol and a rifle carried inside a gunny bag.
The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the attack. The group operates as a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
Investigators suspect LeT commander Latief Ahmad, also known as Latif Bhat, executed the attack. He is also linked to the July 22, 2026 killing of J&K Police Head Constable Ashiq Hussain by a lone terrorist in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag while he was on Amarnath Yatra duty.
Addressing the Trust Deficit
Abdullah later addressed NC office-bearers and workers at a party event in Tangmarg. He urged party workers to remain steadfast, united and unwavering in their democratic struggle.
The party mission encompasses recovering all constitutional, democratic and political rights taken from the people of J&K. Emphasising the need for unity, Abdullah said the people of J&K, irrespective of region, religion or community, must stand together to safeguard peace, democracy and constitutional values while facing every challenge with patience, resilience and determination. Abdullah called on the central government to honour its commitments and restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood without further delay.
Rebuilding confidence requires sincere respect for democratic aspirations, constitutional rights and sentiments of the people, he added. Abdullah said the reinstatement of democratic institutions in their true constitutional spirit is indispensable for lasting peace, political stability and meaningful empowerment of the people of J&K.
Abdullah warned about the disconnect with the central government. Abdullah said to PTI, "A trust deficit continues to persist between the people of the region and New Delhi."