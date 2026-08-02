Arundhati Choudhary Overcomes Fever To Win Women’s 70kg Boxing Gold At Glasgow 2026

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Arundhati Choudhary capped India’s sensational day in boxing at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games with a dominant 5-0 win over England’s Chantelle Reid in the women’s 70kg final, reportedly competing despite a high fever. Earlier, Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) and Priya Ghanghas (60kg) had also clinched gold in their respective finals, while Jadumani Singh settled for silver, completing a remarkable five-gold haul for the Indian boxing contingent.