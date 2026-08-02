Arundhati Choudhary Overcomes Fever To Win Women’s 70kg Boxing Gold At Glasgow 2026

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Gold medallist India's Arundhati Choudhary, second left, silver medallist England's Chantelle Reid, left, and bronze medallists Wales' Rosie Eccles, second left, and Australia's Lekeisha Pergoliti pose for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the women's 70kg final boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary