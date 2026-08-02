Arundhati Choudhary Overcomes Fever To Win Women’s 70kg Boxing Gold At Glasgow 2026

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Arundhati Choudhary capped India’s sensational day in boxing at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games with a dominant 5-0 win over England’s Chantelle Reid in the women’s 70kg final, reportedly competing despite a high fever. Earlier, Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) and Priya Ghanghas (60kg) had also clinched gold in their respective finals, while Jadumani Singh settled for silver, completing a remarkable five-gold haul for the Indian boxing contingent.

Arundhati Choudhary Commonwealth Games
Gold medallist India's Arundhati Choudhary poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the women's 70kg final boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Britain Commonwealth Games Boxing
Gold medallist India's Arundhati Choudhary, second left, silver medallist England's Chantelle Reid, left, and bronze medallists Wales' Rosie Eccles, second left, and Australia's Lekeisha Pergoliti pose for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the women's 70kg final boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Arundhati Choudhary CWG Boxing
Gold medallist India's Arundhati Choudhary poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the women's 70kg final boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Commonwealth Games Arundhati Choudhary
India's Arundhati Choudhary celebrates after winning the women's 70kg final boxing bout against England's Chantelle Reid, unseen, at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. Chaudhary bagged the gold medal in the event. | Photo: PTI /Ravi Choudhary
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Arundhati Choudhary CWG 2026
India's Arundhati Choudhary celebrates after winning the women's 70kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Arundhati Choudhary CWG
India's Arundhati Choudhary celebrates after winning the women's 70kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Arundhati Choudhary
India's Arundhati Choudhary, in red, competes against England's Chantelle Reid in the women's 70kg final boxing bout at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. Chaudhary bagged the gold medal in the event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Arundhati Choudhary Commonwealth Games 2026
England's Chantelle Reid, left, is punched by with India's Arundhati Choudhary in the women's 70kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Arundhati Choudhary Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Arundhati Choudhary falls as she competes with England's Chantelle Reid in the women's 70kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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CWG 2026 Arundhati Choudhary
India's Arundhati Choudhary, in red, competes against England's Chantelle Reid in the women's 70kg final boxing bout Reid at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. Chaudhary bagged the gold medal in the event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

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