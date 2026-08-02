India's Golden Charge! How Day 10 Turned The Commonwealth Games Medal Table On Its Head

India finish Day 10 in fourth place with 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals, taking their tally to 39
Seven boxing gold medals and Gulveer Singh's historic 5000m bronze headline India's standout performances
Australia continue to dominate the medal table, while England remain second and Canada occupy third place
India enjoyed its finest day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Day 10, producing a sensational surge that transformed its position on the medal table. A remarkable boxing campaign, highlighted by seven gold medals and three silvers, powered India into the top four of the standings, while athletics added further joy with Gulveer Singh's historic bronze in the men's 5000m.
The day also featured encouraging performances from the pole vaulters, with Dev Meena finishing fourth and Kuldeep Kumar sixth, while the mixed 4x400m relay team placed sixth in the inaugural event. With only the final day of competition remaining, India has firmly established itself among the leading nations in Glasgow after a stunning medal rush.
Boxing Delivers India's Biggest Medal Haul
The boxing ring proved to be India's biggest source of success. Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal all struck gold, while Jadumani Singh, Lovlina Borgohain and Narender Berwal claimed silver medals.
The seven-title haul underlined India's growing dominance in Commonwealth boxing and played the biggest role in the country's dramatic climb up the standings.
Gulveer Creates History In Athletics
Athletics also produced a landmark moment as Gulveer Singh won bronze in the men's 5000m after timing his finishing kick to perfection. The medal came after his earlier success in the 10,000m, making him the first Indian athlete to win two track medals at a single Commonwealth Games.
Elsewhere, Dev Meena narrowly missed the podium in the men's pole vault by finishing fourth, while India's mixed 4x400m relay quartet ended sixth as Jamaica won the inaugural title.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table (After Day 10)
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|65
|41
|52
|158
|2
|England
|26
|40
|35
|101
|3
|Canada
|18
|20
|21
|59
|4
|India
|13
|17
|9
|39
|5
|Scotland
|13
|8
|17
|38
|6
|Nigeria
|10
|7
|6
|23
|7
|Jamaica
|9
|3
|5
|17
|8
|New Zealand
|8
|11
|9
|28
|9
|Wales
|8
|10
|12
|30
|10
|Malaysia
|8
|3
|3
|14
India Climbs To Fourth
Following the blockbuster Day 10, India now occupies fourth place in the overall medal standings with 39 medals comprising 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. Australia continues to lead the table, followed by England and Nigeria, while India has moved ahead of several traditional Commonwealth powerhouses thanks to its exceptional boxing display.