India's Golden Charge! How Day 10 Turned The Commonwealth Games Medal Table On Its Head

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India climbed to fourth in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally after Day 10. Check the latest standings, updated medal table, and India's biggest performances from Glasgow

India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 10?
India's Arundhati Choudhary celebrates after winning the women's 70kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026 (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Summary of this article

  • India finish Day 10 in fourth place with 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals, taking their tally to 39

  • Seven boxing gold medals and Gulveer Singh's historic 5000m bronze headline India's standout performances

  • Australia continue to dominate the medal table, while England remain second and Canada occupy third place

India enjoyed its finest day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Day 10, producing a sensational surge that transformed its position on the medal table. A remarkable boxing campaign, highlighted by seven gold medals and three silvers, powered India into the top four of the standings, while athletics added further joy with Gulveer Singh's historic bronze in the men's 5000m.

The day also featured encouraging performances from the pole vaulters, with Dev Meena finishing fourth and Kuldeep Kumar sixth, while the mixed 4x400m relay team placed sixth in the inaugural event. With only the final day of competition remaining, India has firmly established itself among the leading nations in Glasgow after a stunning medal rush.

Boxing Delivers India's Biggest Medal Haul

The boxing ring proved to be India's biggest source of success. Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal all struck gold, while Jadumani Singh, Lovlina Borgohain and Narender Berwal claimed silver medals.

Related Content
Gulveer Singh, of India, crosses the finish line to win the silver medal in the men's 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Gulveer Singh of India, in blue, competes in the men's 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Emmanuel Eseme, of Cameroon, reacts after winning the gold medal in the men's 100 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Gulveer Singh, of India, crosses the finish line to win the silver medal in the men's 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

The seven-title haul underlined India's growing dominance in Commonwealth boxing and played the biggest role in the country's dramatic climb up the standings.

Gulveer Creates History In Athletics

Athletics also produced a landmark moment as Gulveer Singh won bronze in the men's 5000m after timing his finishing kick to perfection. The medal came after his earlier success in the 10,000m, making him the first Indian athlete to win two track medals at a single Commonwealth Games.

Elsewhere, Dev Meena narrowly missed the podium in the men's pole vault by finishing fourth, while India's mixed 4x400m relay quartet ended sixth as Jamaica won the inaugural title.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table (After Day 10)

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia654152158
2England264035101
3Canada18202159
4India1317939
5Scotland1381738
6Nigeria107623
7Jamaica93517
8New Zealand811928
9Wales8101230
10Malaysia83314

India Climbs To Fourth

Following the blockbuster Day 10, India now occupies fourth place in the overall medal standings with 39 medals comprising 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. Australia continues to lead the table, followed by England and Nigeria, while India has moved ahead of several traditional Commonwealth powerhouses thanks to its exceptional boxing display.

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