Silver Surge: Shubham Juyal Caps Inspiring Journey With Podium Glory At Commonwealth Games

Shubham Juyal secured the men's shot put F57 silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games with a final-round throw of 13.28 meters
Hailing from Roorkee, Uttarakhand, the former Army aspirant transitioned to para-sports after a life-altering motorcycle accident
His silver-medal triumph in Glasgow crowned a rapid rise in international para-athletics
Shubham Juyal delivered a sensational performance to secure a magnificent silver medal in the men's shot put F57 event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, rounding out a historic one-two finish for India. In a fiercely contested final at the stadium, Shubham pushed his compatriot and eventual gold-medallist Soman Rana all the way to the absolute wire.
Throughout the competition, he displayed ironclad focus and explosive upper-body power from his seated position, consistently launching the iron ball with remarkable technical precision. The battle for the top step of the podium remained thrillingly tense through to the final moments, as Shubham unleashed a stellar, career-defining throw of 13.28 meters during his sixth and final attempt to firmly lock down the silver.
That dramatic final-round effort not only secured his place on the podium but also successfully fended off a fierce international challenge, leaving Cameroon's Cedric Idriss Lezeko Azamdi to claim the bronze with a distance of 12.57 meters.
While Soman Rana took the gold with his second-try throw of 13.40 meters, Shubham's relentless drive and clutch performance in the dying seconds of the event highlighted his incredible competitive grit. Together, the Indian duo dominated the field, capturing the global spotlight and turning the Glasgow arena into a celebration of national athletic excellence as they swept the top two positions.
Who Is Subham Juyal?
Shubham Juyal was born on April 23, 1996, and hails from Roorkee, Uttarakhand, growing up with an inherited sense of duty inspired by his father, who retired as a Naib Subedar in the Army. Harbouring ambitions of becoming a commissioned officer, Shubham cleared the written exam for the Army Cadet College entry scheme in 2022 at the age of 26, only for a severe motorcycle accident on his way to his SSB interview to alter the course of his life.
Losing a leg in the crash, his initial path to an officer's commission was closed, but while recovering at the Artificial Limb Centre in Pune, he chose the demanding road of para-sports over a vocational diploma. Joining the Army Paralympic Node and training under coach Mr. Rakesh Singh Rawat, he committed to the F57 shot put discipline, where athletes generate power entirely through the torso and upper body.
Over the subsequent years, Shubham rapidly established himself as a rising force in domestic and international para-athletics, building a formidable resume that includes a 7th-place finish at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, a gold medal at the 2nd Indian Open Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026, and silver medals at both the 24th National Para Athletics Championships and the 2nd Khelo India Para Games.
His rapid ascent and rigorous training regimen have been bolstered by crucial institutional backing, including financial assistance for international competitions and national coaching camps, alongside Rs. 3,21,527/- provided under the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) during the CWG cycle, culminating in his breakthrough silver-medal glory in Glasgow.