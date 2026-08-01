Silver Surge: Shubham Juyal Caps Inspiring Journey With Podium Glory At Commonwealth Games

Shubham Juyal was born on April 23, 1996, and hails from Roorkee, Uttarakhand, growing up with an inherited sense of duty inspired by his father, who retired as a Naib Subedar in the Army. Harbouring ambitions of becoming a commissioned officer, Shubham cleared the written exam for the Army Cadet College entry scheme in 2022 at the age of 26, only for a severe motorcycle accident on his way to his SSB interview to alter the course of his life.