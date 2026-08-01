Golden Command: Soman Rana Leads Historic Para Shot Put Glory In Commonwealth Games 2026

Soman Rana won the men's shot put F57 gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games
A former Indian Army Havildar in the Gorkha Rifles, Soman transitioned to para-athletics after sustaining a below-knee amputation
A two-time Paralympian, he added Glasgow gold to a decorated career
Soman Rana secured a golden triumph in the men's shot put F57 event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, showcasing immense power and unwavering composure to conquer the field.
Soman seized control of the competition early, launching a brilliant throw of 13.40 meters on his second attempt. That mark proved good enough to hold off a fierce challenge from fellow Indian thrower Shubham Juyal, who pushed him all the way to the wire before finishing with a silver-medal-winning effort of 13.28 meters, registered during his sixth and final attempt.
While Cameroon's Cedric Idriss Lezeko Azamdi claimed the bronze with a distance of 12.57 meters, the spotlight belonged firmly to the Indian duo as Soman's stellar second-try throw sealed the top step of the podium.
Who Is Somen Rana?
Havildar Soman Rana is a distinguished Indian Army para-athlete born on January 16, 1983, hailing from a humble farming family with roots in Bihar. He joined the Army in the Gorkha Rifles as a sepoy in 2001 and quickly became a core member of his unit's boxing team, driven by his natural passion for sports.
However, on December 1, 2006, while serving along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, he suffered a life-altering mine blast injury that resulted in a below-knee amputation. Transferred to the Artificial Limb Centre in Pune for rehabilitation, Soman refused to let his injury end his sporting aspirations, finding a new calling in para-athletics and joining the Army Paralympic Node in 2017.
Known for his calm personality and friendly demeanor, Soman has established himself as a stalwart on the global stage, proudly representing India at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games alongside a decorated resume that includes a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games and a bronze at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.
His remarkable journey has been strongly supported by vital government interventions and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) assistance, which funded multiple international competitions, specialized training camps, and essential gym equipment. Backed by extensive financial support totaling over Rs 10 Lakhs under TOPS and nearly Rs 28 Lakhs through ACTC during the CWG cycle, Soman's golden victory in Glasgow stands as a testament to his unbreakable resilience and elite dedication.