Golden Ring Masterclass: Jaismine Lamboria Punches Her Way To Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Gold Medal

Jaismine Lamboria defeated Michaela Walsh 5-0 to win the women's 57kg boxing gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games
She reached the final by delivering commanding performances, including a dominant RSC victory over Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela in the semi-finals
The victory marks a major career upgrade from her bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games
India's Jaismine Lamboria etched her name in the history books at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, delivering a clinical and composed performance to defeat reigning champion Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland and clinch the women's 57kg boxing gold medal with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision.
In the gold medal showdown against Walsh, Jaismine navigated a cagey opening round where both fighters relied heavily on counter-attacks, narrowly edging the first three minutes 3-2 on a split decision. She raised her intensity in the second frame as the defending champion tried to force the exchanges, remaining patient and picking her shots with superior accuracy to sweep all five judges' scorecards.
Maintaining her defensive discipline and dictating the pace with sharp counters in the final round, Jaismine dashed any hopes of a late comeback from Walsh to seal a definitive 5-0 victory and cap off her campaign with the yellow metal.
Road To Final
Her road to the final showcased her elite pedigree and championship mettle through a series of commanding displays. Navigating the demanding preliminaries of the multi-sport extravaganza, the Indian pugilist combined clever ring generalship and high-impact combinations to outmaneuver her weight-class rivals.
Carrying that formidable momentum into the penultimate stage, Jaismine booked her ticket to the title clash with a dominant Referee Stops Contest (RSC) victory over Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela in the semi-finals. That resounding victory not only secured her place in the final but also guaranteed India another premier medal, setting the stage for her masterclass against Walsh.
Journey To The Gold
Entering the competition at the peak of her powers, Jaismine arrived in Scotland backed by stellar form and a growing reputation on the global stage, highlighted by her triumph at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool where she captured the world title.
Her domestic dominance has been equally absolute, highlighted by winning the Elite Women's National Boxing Championships in 2023 and reclaiming the title in 2025, where she was also honored as the tournament's Best Boxer.
This glorious gold medal triumph in Glasgow marks a sweet upgrade and a major milestone in her career, building upon her previous success at the multi-sport games where she had earlier claimed a bronze medal in the women's 60kg division on her debut at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.