Sakshi Chaudhary Vs Ruby White Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Pugilist Looks To Continue Medal Run

Welcome to the live coverage of Commonwealth Games 2026. India's Sakshi Chaudhary steps into the ring at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games to face England's Ruby White in the high-stakes women's 51kg flyweight gold medal final. Sakshi's journey to the championship bout has been defined by supreme tactical control and elite ring IQ. Following stellar performances on the domestic circuit that saw her overcome top-tier challenges from Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi Hooda, the Indian pugilist carried that exceptional momentum to Scotland. She dominated her early rounds, securing flawless 5-0 unanimous decision victories over Northern Ireland's Caitlyn Fryers in the quarterfinals and Canada's Amber-Jane Wall in the semifinals. Facing White in a hostile away-crowd environment will test Sakshi's nerves, but her lightning-fast footwork and precision counter-punching make her a formidable force. With gold on the line, Sakshi aims to utilize her superior distance management to stifle the English boxer's attacks and secure a historic title for India.

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