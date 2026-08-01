Priya Ghanghas Vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh Highlights, Commonwealth Games: Indian Boxer Holds Nerve To Strike Gold

Catch Priya Ghanghas highlights at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as the Indian boxer wins gold in the women's 60kg final as it happened in Glasgow

India's Priya Ghanghas showcased remarkable grit and composure to defeat Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh by a 4-1 split decision and capture the women's 60kg boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Competing at the SEC Centre, Priya recovered after conceding a tightly contested opening round 3-2 before producing a composed second-round display that earned her a crucial 4-1 verdict from the judges. With the bout level heading into the decider, both boxers traded heavy blows in a thrilling final round, but the Indian dug deep despite visible fatigue, landing the cleaner scoring punches when it mattered most. The split decision went Priya's way, sparking celebrations among Indian supporters and delivering India's fourth boxing gold medal of the day in a memorable campaign.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Aug 2026, 09:04:32 pm IST Priya Ghanghas Vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Hello! Welcome back to our live blog coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing action. We bring you live updates from the women’s 60kg semifinal clash between India’s Priya Ghanghas and Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh. Stay tuned for all the action from the bout.

1 Aug 2026, 09:21:33 pm IST Priya Ghanghas Vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Begins! The boxing action continues at the SEC Centre as Priya Ghanghas steps into the ring for her gold-medal bout against Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh. Priya is in the blue corner, while her opponent fights from the red corner. The opening bell has sounded, and the battle for Commonwealth Games gold is officially underway. All eyes are on the Indian boxer as she looks to add another medal to India's impressive boxing campaign in Glasgow.

1 Aug 2026, 09:22:40 pm IST Priya Ghanghas Vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Priya loses the first round! Priya Ghanghas made good use of her height and reach early on, staying composed while Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh looked to force the pace with a flurry of attacks. The Indian landed the cleaner, more efficient punches for much of the round, but Al-Ahmadieh finished strongly with an aggressive late burst that caught the judges' attention. The scorecards reflect a tight opening exchange, with a split decision giving the first round 3-2 in favour of Al-Ahmadieh, leaving Priya with work to do in the remaining rounds.

1 Aug 2026, 09:26:20 pm IST Priya Ghanghas Vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Priya takes second round! Priya Ghanghas looked to be on the back foot for large parts of the round, inviting Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh forward in search of counter-punching opportunities. The Indian appeared to struggle with her timing and even showed signs of fatigue as the contest wore on, while Al-Ahmadieh looked confident dictating the exchanges. But the judges clearly saw it differently. Priya's cleaner scoring punches and ring craft earned her the round 4-1, turning the bout on its head and setting up a thrilling, winner-takes-all final round in the women's boxing gold-medal clash.