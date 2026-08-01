Lovlina Borgohain Vs Emma-Sue Greentree LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Eyes Gold In Women's 75kg Final

Lovlina Borgohain Vs Emma-Sue Greentree LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Follow play-by-play updates of the boxing women’s 75kg final bout between India’s Lovlina Borgohain and Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree on Saturday, 1 August, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland

Welcome to our live coverage as Olympic bronze medallist and former world champion Lovlina Borgohain will chase a maiden Commonwealth Games gold when she faces Australia’s Emma-Sue Greentree in the women’s 75kg boxing final at the SEC Centre, Scottish Event Campus (SEC), Glasgow. Lovlina has been in imperious form throughout the tournament, storming into the gold-medal bout after a commanding unanimous-decision win over Tuvalu’s Tarona Taafaki, while Greentree booked her place by edging England’s Mary-Kate Smith in a hard-fought 3-2 semifinal. The final promises to be an intriguing battle between Lovlina’s vast international experience, tactical precision and composed ringcraft against Greentree’s aggressive, high-tempo style. With India fielding a record number of boxing finalists in Glasgow, the Assamese star will be determined to cap her campaign with the top prize and further cement her legacy on the Commonwealth stage.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Aug 2026, 10:13:04 pm IST Lovlina Borgohain Vs Emma-Sue Greentree Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Begins! Lovlina Borgohain walks into the ring for the women's 75kg gold-medal final against Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree. Owing to the draw, Lovlina needed to win just one bout to guarantee herself a medal, entering directly at the semifinal stage before producing a commanding performance to reach the final.