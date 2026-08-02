Mixed 4x4000m Relay Final LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: India Eyes Athletics Medal In Glasgow

Welcome to our live coverage as India will be aiming to end its athletics campaign on a high in the Mixed 4x400m Relay Final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with the quartet expected to feature from a strong pool that includes Vishal T.K., Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak and Ansa Babu. The final, to be held at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, promises high drama as teams from across the Commonwealth battle over one of track and field's most tactical events. Success in the mixed relay depends not only on raw speed but also on the order of runners and smooth baton exchanges. India has shown impressive progress in the event in recent years, and with several national-record holders in the squad, the team will be confident of mounting a serious challenge for the podium.

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