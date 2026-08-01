"I am only 15 years old," Teenager Apologises For Slogans After PM Modi Urges Forgiveness

Fifteen-year-old Ruchika Singh released a viral video apologising with folded hands for raising abusive slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Modi urged society to forgive and rehabilitate the youth involved rather than seeking strict legal action.
The Noida police registered a Zero FIR against Singh under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which has been transferred to Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station.
A teenage protester has apologised on video for remarks she made about the Prime Minister during the CJP protests held in Delhi.. The 15-year-old allegedly shouted slurs targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Jantar Mantar rally. Her video emerged after Modi urged mentoring rather than punishing the students, though police continue their investigation while organisers contest the charges.
The slogans were raised during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 23, 2026. Following the incident, Modi shared a social media message forgiving the youths involved.
Teenager Pleads For Forgiveness
The clip quickly went viral. It depicts Ruchika Singh with clasped hands, explaining that she accompanied friends to the rally following a visit to Connaught Place. She added that nearby crowds shouting insults against the Prime Minister influenced her.
"I came under the influence of those people...I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things," Singh said.
Calling it her "first and last mistake", she added: "I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me."
India Today reported that it was unable to confirm the genuineness of the footage.
Modi Forgives Accused Students
The Prime Minister addressed the issue through an Instagram video broadcast on Friday, July 31, 2026. He requested society to help rehabilitate the teenagers instead of demanding stringent legal consequences.
"The abusive slogans used against me and my late mother were deeply disturbing," Modi said. "But young people should be given an opportunity to learn from their mistakes."
Legal Action And FIR
Noida's Expressway Police Station registered a Zero FIR against Singh after she allegedly used offensive language against the Prime Minister. The complaint accused her of demeaning the constitutional office to provoke public hostility.
The case invokes three specific charges. Officers applied Sections 352, 353(1) and 356(1) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station took over the transferred Zero FIR to lead the probe and handle subsequent legal proceedings.
The CJP, which organised the protest, criticised the criminal case against Singh.
"Objectionable or derogatory language should not be condoned, but criminal prosecution over such remarks would have a chilling effect on free speech," CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said.
Aggrieved individuals should file defamation lawsuits rather than using criminal courts, Das added.