One Migrant Worker Killed, Another Injured In Terror Attack in J-K's Kulgam

Suspected terrorists opened fire on two non-local labourers in Kulgam.
Deepak from Chhattisgarh was killed, while Bhopinder suffered serious injuries.
Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.
A non-local labourer was killed and another seriously injured after suspected terrorists opened fire at workers employed at a brick kiln in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday evening, July 31, officials said.
According to officials cited by India Today, the attack took place at a brick kiln in the Kelam area, where the assailants targeted two migrant labourers late in the evening.
The victims were identified as Deepak, a resident of Chhattisgarh, and Bhopinder. Deepak succumbed to his injuries before he could be shifted for advanced medical treatment and was brought dead to the hospital, officials told India Today
Bhopinder sustained serious injuries and was referred to Government Medical College, Anantnag, for further treatment.
Following the shooting, security forces reached the area, cordoned off the site and launched a search operation to trace the attackers. Searches were continuing in and around Kelam.
The attack comes at a time when Kashmir’s apple-picking season draws hundreds of migrant labourers from different parts of north India to the Valley for seasonal work.
Friday’s shooting also comes less than ten days after Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, a Budgam resident attached to the Special Operations Group, was shot dead in Anantnag while deployed on Amarnath Yatra duty.
More Details Awaited.