The Ring General Eyes Gold: Mandengbam Storms Into Glasgow Final With Another Boxing Masterclass

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 31 July 2026 11:03 pm

Indian boxer Jadumani Mandengbam stormed into the men's 55kg boxing final at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 with another 5-0 unanimous decision victory against Philip Haoseb of Namibia on Friday (July 31). The Manipuri pugilist delivered a clinical masterclass at the Scottish Event Campus, completely controlling the semi-final bout from the opening bell. Utilising his exceptional ring discipline, lightning footwork, and heavy combinations, the 22-year-old from Iroisemba outclassed the Namibian challenger. Haoseb attempted to break inside with aggressive hooks but found no answer to the Indian Army boxer's superior tactical defence and counter-punching. Mandengbam comfortably won every single judge's scorecard across all three rounds. He will face Australia's Jye Dixon in the gold medal showdown. His flawless win added massive momentum to India's highly successful boxing campaign in Glasgow. See the best pictures from the Jadumani Mandengbam vs Philip Haoseb bout.