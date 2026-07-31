The Ring General Eyes Gold: Mandengbam Storms Into Glasgow Final With Another Boxing Masterclass

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Indian boxer Jadumani Mandengbam stormed into the men's 55kg boxing final at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 with another 5-0 unanimous decision victory against Philip Haoseb of Namibia on Friday (July 31). The Manipuri pugilist delivered a clinical masterclass at the Scottish Event Campus, completely controlling the semi-final bout from the opening bell. Utilising his exceptional ring discipline, lightning footwork, and heavy combinations, the 22-year-old from Iroisemba outclassed the Namibian challenger. Haoseb attempted to break inside with aggressive hooks but found no answer to the Indian Army boxer's superior tactical defence and counter-punching. Mandengbam comfortably won every single judge's scorecard across all three rounds. He will face Australia's Jye Dixon in the gold medal showdown. His flawless win added massive momentum to India's highly successful boxing campaign in Glasgow. See the best pictures from the Jadumani Mandengbam vs Philip Haoseb bout.

Jadumani Mandengbam Celeb vs Philip Haoseb Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Men's 55kg SF PTI Photo
India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam celebrates after defeating Namibia's Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb in the Men's 55kg boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Jadumani won the bout 5-0 to advance to the final. PTI Photo
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Jadumani Mandengbam arrives vs Philip Haoseb Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing semis PTI Photo
India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam makes his way to the ring for his Men's 55kg boxing semifinal bout against Namibia's Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. PTI Photo
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Jadumani vs Haoseb 10 Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Mens 55kg boxing semifinal PTI Photo
India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, red, and Namibia's Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb in action during the Men's 55kg boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. PTI Photo
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Jadumani vs Haoseb 1 Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Mens 55kg boxing semifinal PTI Photo
India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, red, and Namibia's Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb in action during the Men's 55kg boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. PTI Photo
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Jadumani vs Haoseb 2 Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Mens 55kg boxing semifinal PTI Photo
India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, red, and Namibia's Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb in action during the Men's 55kg boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. PTI Photo
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Jadumani vs Haoseb 3 Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Mens 55kg boxing semifinal PTI Photo
India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, red, and Namibia's Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb in action during the Men's 55kg boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. PTI Photo
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Jadumani vs Haoseb 4 Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Mens 55kg boxing semifinal PTI Photo
India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, red, and Namibia's Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb in action during the Men's 55kg boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. PTI Photo
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Jadumani vs Haoseb 5 Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Mens 55kg boxing semifinal PTI Photo
India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, red, and Namibia's Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb in action during the Men's 55kg boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. PTI Photo
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Mandengbam vs Haoseb 6 Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Mens 55kg boxing semifinal PTI Photo
India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, red, and Namibia's Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb in action during the Men's 55kg boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. PTI Photo
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Mandengbam vs Haoseb 7 Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Mens 55kg boxing semifinal PTI Photo
India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, red, and Namibia's Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb in action during the Men's 55kg boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. PTI Photo
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Mandengbam vs Haoseb 12 Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Mens 55kg boxing semifinal PTI Photo
India's Jadumani Mandengbam celebrates after defeating Namibia's Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb in the Men's 55kg boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Jadumani won the bout 5-0 to advance to the final. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

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