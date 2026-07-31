Who Is Harsh Singh? Meet India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Judo Gold Medallist

Harsh Singh won India's historic men's -60kg judo gold at Commonwealth Games 2026
The 23-year-old defeated Australia's Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari in the final
He is a regular on the IJF World Tour and one of India's top judokas
India's judo contingent scripted history at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, and Harsh Singh emerged as one of its brightest stars. The 23-year-old clinched the men's -60kg gold medal, defeating Australia's Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari (10-0) in a composed final to become the first Indian male judoka to win Commonwealth Games gold.
His triumph came shortly after Asmita Dey's historic women's -48kg title, giving India two judo gold medals on a memorable day in Glasgow.
Harsh produced a tactically disciplined performance in the final. Katz attacked aggressively from the outset, but the Indian defended confidently and patiently waited for his opportunity.
With just over a minute remaining on the clock, Harsh executed the decisive throw and pin at the 3:19 mark, earning a Waza-Ari that proved enough to secure the title. Despite late pressure from the Australian, Harsh maintained control before celebrating one of the biggest victories of his career.
Who is Harsh Singh?
Harsh Singh is an elite Indian judoka who competes in the men's -60kg weight category and has quickly established himself as one of the country's leading talents. At just 23 years of age, he has consistently impressed on the domestic circuit, earning selection to represent India at major international competitions.
According to the International Judo Federation (IJF), Harsh entered the Commonwealth Games ranked inside the world's top 100 in the -60kg division after a string of appearances on the IJF World Tour.
Before his Commonwealth Games breakthrough, Harsh gained valuable experience by competing at the Tokyo Grand Slam 2025, Tashkent Grand Slam 2026, Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam 2026, Hong Kong Asian Open 2025, and the 2026 Senior Asian Championships.
His best international result before Glasgow came with a seventh-place finish at the Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam 2026, a performance that highlighted his growing stature against world-class opposition.
The Glasgow gold now marks the defining moment of Harsh Singh's career. By defeating an experienced Joshua Katz on one of the biggest stages in Commonwealth sport, the young judoka has not only delivered a landmark medal for India but also announced himself as one of the country's most promising names ahead of future Asian, World Championship and Olympic campaigns.