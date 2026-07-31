Who Is Asmita Dey? Meet India's First Commonwealth Games Judo Gold Medallist

The 23-year-old has steadily climbed the international rankings through consistent performances on the IJF World Tour. Before her Commonwealth Games triumph, she finished fifth at the 2026 Asian Senior Championships, won gold at the 2025 Casablanca African Open, captured the 2023 Junior Asia Cup title in Macau, claimed silver at the 2023 Asian Open in Kuwait City, and earned bronze at the 2022 Asian Junior Championships in Bangkok.