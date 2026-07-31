Who Is Asmita Dey? Meet India's First Commonwealth Games Judo Gold Medallist

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Who is Asmita Dey? Discover the inspiring journey of India's first Commonwealth Games judo gold medallist, her career achievements, international medals, and historic triumph over Heidi Quach in Glasgow

Asmita Dey Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 48kg judo gold medal PTI Photo
India's Asmita Dey poses with her gold medal during the victory ceremony for the Women's 48kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Asmita became the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Summary of this article

  • Asmita Dey won India's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold in the women's -48kg category

  • The Tripura judoka defeated Canada's Heidi Quach in a thrilling Golden Score final

  • She trains at SAI NCOE Bhopal and is among India's top-ranked judokas

India celebrated a landmark moment at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Asmita Dey became the country's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medallist after defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in the women's -48kg final in Glasgow.

The thrilling contest went into Golden Score, where the Indian judoka produced the decisive Yuko to secure a 2-1 victory. The historic triumph marked not only Asmita's biggest career achievement but also India's maiden Commonwealth Games title in judo, firmly establishing her among the nation's finest combat sports athletes.

The final was a tense battle from start to finish. Quach struck first with an early pin, but Asmita remained composed and responded with a superb throw and pin to level the scores. Both judokas exchanged attacks during regulation, with neither able to find the decisive move.

In the Golden Score period, Asmita seized her opportunity, executing a brilliant pin near the edge of the mat to clinch the winning point and etch her name into Indian sporting history.

Who is Asmita Dey?

Asmita Dey is an Indian judoka from Belonia in South Tripura, where she was raised in a humble household. The daughter of a bicycle mechanic, she initially pursued athletics before switching to judo on the advice of her first coach.

Related Content
Indian Judo star Harsh Singh before his gold medal bout in commonwealth games 2026 - Photo: SonyLIV
Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Judokas Open The CWG Medal Hiest - Instagram/@shraddha_chopade_
India's Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's javelin qualification at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. - (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Glasgow: India's Mirabai Chanu wins gold medal in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. She clinched her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 48kg category. - PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Her talent quickly became evident, earning her admission to the Tripura Sports School in 2015. Impressive performances at the National School Games and Khelo India events later secured her a place at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Bhopal, where she continues to train.

The 23-year-old has steadily climbed the international rankings through consistent performances on the IJF World Tour. Before her Commonwealth Games triumph, she finished fifth at the 2026 Asian Senior Championships, won gold at the 2025 Casablanca African Open, captured the 2023 Junior Asia Cup title in Macau, claimed silver at the 2023 Asian Open in Kuwait City, and earned bronze at the 2022 Asian Junior Championships in Bangkok.

She entered Glasgow ranked 48th in the world in the women's -48kg category, underlining her status as one of India's leading judokas. Asmita's gold medal is more than a personal milestone. it is a breakthrough for Indian judo.

From overcoming financial hardships in Tripura to standing atop the Commonwealth podium, her journey reflects determination, resilience and years of relentless hard work. At just 23, she now looks poised to become a central figure in India's medal hopes at future Asian Games, World Championships and Olympic competitions.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories