Who Is Asmita Dey? Meet India's First Commonwealth Games Judo Gold Medallist

Asmita Dey won India's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold in the women's -48kg category
The Tripura judoka defeated Canada's Heidi Quach in a thrilling Golden Score final
She trains at SAI NCOE Bhopal and is among India's top-ranked judokas
India celebrated a landmark moment at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Asmita Dey became the country's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medallist after defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in the women's -48kg final in Glasgow.
The thrilling contest went into Golden Score, where the Indian judoka produced the decisive Yuko to secure a 2-1 victory. The historic triumph marked not only Asmita's biggest career achievement but also India's maiden Commonwealth Games title in judo, firmly establishing her among the nation's finest combat sports athletes.
The final was a tense battle from start to finish. Quach struck first with an early pin, but Asmita remained composed and responded with a superb throw and pin to level the scores. Both judokas exchanged attacks during regulation, with neither able to find the decisive move.
In the Golden Score period, Asmita seized her opportunity, executing a brilliant pin near the edge of the mat to clinch the winning point and etch her name into Indian sporting history.
Who is Asmita Dey?
Asmita Dey is an Indian judoka from Belonia in South Tripura, where she was raised in a humble household. The daughter of a bicycle mechanic, she initially pursued athletics before switching to judo on the advice of her first coach.
Her talent quickly became evident, earning her admission to the Tripura Sports School in 2015. Impressive performances at the National School Games and Khelo India events later secured her a place at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Bhopal, where she continues to train.
The 23-year-old has steadily climbed the international rankings through consistent performances on the IJF World Tour. Before her Commonwealth Games triumph, she finished fifth at the 2026 Asian Senior Championships, won gold at the 2025 Casablanca African Open, captured the 2023 Junior Asia Cup title in Macau, claimed silver at the 2023 Asian Open in Kuwait City, and earned bronze at the 2022 Asian Junior Championships in Bangkok.
She entered Glasgow ranked 48th in the world in the women's -48kg category, underlining her status as one of India's leading judokas. Asmita's gold medal is more than a personal milestone. it is a breakthrough for Indian judo.
From overcoming financial hardships in Tripura to standing atop the Commonwealth podium, her journey reflects determination, resilience and years of relentless hard work. At just 23, she now looks poised to become a central figure in India's medal hopes at future Asian Games, World Championships and Olympic competitions.