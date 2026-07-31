Narender Berwal Vs Nigel Paul LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Heavyweight Books Gold Medal Bout

Narender Berwal Vs Nigel Paul Live, Commonwealth Games 2026: Follow play-by-play updates of the boxing women’s 90kg semifinal bout between India’s Narender Berwal and Trinidad and Tobago's Nigel Paul on Friday, 31 July, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland

India's Narender Berwal (red) in action against Samoa's Michael Seko during their men's 90+kg super-heavyweight quarter-final boxing bout at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Berwal secured a 3-2 split-decision victory to advance to the semi-finals.

India's Narender Berwal (red) in action against Samoa's Michael Seko during their men's 90+kg super-heavyweight quarter-final boxing bout at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Berwal secured a 3-2 split-decision victory to advance to the semi-finals. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Welcome to our live coverage as India's Narender Berwal will take on Trinidad and Tobago's Nigel Paul in the men's super heavyweight (+90kg) boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in SEC Hall 5, SEC Centre, Glasgow, Scotland. A victory will send the Indian into the gold-medal bout and keep alive his dream of adding a Commonwealth title to an already impressive résumé. Berwal, a 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist and 2025 Boxing World Cup silver medallist, has emerged as India's leading heavyweight boxer with his powerful punching and disciplined ringcraft. Standing in his way is the experienced Nigel Paul, a former Commonwealth Games medallist known for his size and knockout ability. With a place in the final at stake, fans can expect a physical and hard-hitting contest between two accomplished heavyweights.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Aug 2026, 01:44:15 am IST Narender Berwal Vs Nigel Paul Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Narender Berwal is through to the final! The Indian stayed composed in the closing stages, using his lead intelligently as Nigel Paul struggled to maintain the intensity. There weren't many punches exchanged in the final moments, but Narender had already done enough to convince the judges. A unanimous decision confirms his place in the gold-medal bout. With this victory, all 10 Indian boxers have won their respective semifinals, completing a perfect clean sweep and booking places in Saturday's gold-medal finals.

1 Aug 2026, 01:43:43 am IST Narender Berwal Vs Nigel Paul Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: A dominant opening round from Narender Berwal! The super heavyweight semifinal began cautiously, with Nigel Paul making the brighter start. However, Narender quickly settled into the contest, finding his range midway through the round and landing the cleaner, more effective punches. Paul looked to finish strongly but couldn't make a meaningful impact against the composed Indian. All five judges awarded the opening round to Narender, giving him a commanding 5-0 lead after the first three minutes.