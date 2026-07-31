Narender Berwal Vs Nigel Paul LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Heavyweight Books Gold Medal Bout

Narender Berwal Vs Nigel Paul Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Narender Berwal is through to the final!
The Indian stayed composed in the closing stages, using his lead intelligently as Nigel Paul struggled to maintain the intensity. There weren't many punches exchanged in the final moments, but Narender had already done enough to convince the judges. A unanimous decision confirms his place in the gold-medal bout. With this victory, all 10 Indian boxers have won their respective semifinals, completing a perfect clean sweep and booking places in Saturday's gold-medal finals.
Narender Berwal Vs Nigel Paul Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: A dominant opening round from Narender Berwal!
The super heavyweight semifinal began cautiously, with Nigel Paul making the brighter start. However, Narender quickly settled into the contest, finding his range midway through the round and landing the cleaner, more effective punches. Paul looked to finish strongly but couldn't make a meaningful impact against the composed Indian. All five judges awarded the opening round to Narender, giving him a commanding 5-0 lead after the first three minutes.
Narender Berwal Vs Nigel Paul Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Hello!
Welcome back to our live blog coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing action. We bring you live updates from the women’s 90kg semifinal clash between India’s Narender Berwal and Trinidad and Tobago's Nigel Paul. Stay tuned for all the action from the bout.