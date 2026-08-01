89.75m Of Glory! Rumesh Pathirage Floors Neeraj Chopra To Rewrite Commonwealth Games History

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Rumesh Pathirage wins Commonwealth Games 2026 javelin gold ahead of Neeraj Chopra and Yashvir Singh. Read the full final report, results, standings, highlights and Arshad Nadeem's shock exit

Rumesh Pathirage Floors Neeraj Chopra To Rewrite Commonwealth Games History
Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka competes in the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026 (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Summary of this article

  • Rumesh Pathirage won javelin gold with a stunning 89.75m throw for Sri Lanka

  • Neeraj Chopra claimed silver (85.83m), while Yashvir Singh secured bronze (85.41m PB) for India

  • Defending champion Arshad Nadeem finished ninth, missing the final three rounds after a disappointing outing

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage produced a championship-winning performance to clinch the men's javelin throw gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026, while India celebrated a memorable double podium through Neeraj Chopra and Yashvir Singh in Glasgow.

Pathirage's stunning 89.75m effort in the second round proved untouchable throughout the competition, earning Sri Lanka a famous athletics gold. Neeraj, making another major international podium after returning from injury, claimed silver with 85.83m, while Yashvir delivered the throw of his career, launching a personal-best 85.41m to secure bronze.

The final also witnessed one of the biggest surprises of the Games as defending Commonwealth champion and Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem failed to progress beyond the first three rounds after managing only 77.41m.

Pathirage's Golden Throw Changes The Contest

The opening rounds were marked by several foul throws and inconsistent performances from the leading contenders. Neeraj briefly moved into the lead with an impressive 85.83m second-round effort, only for Pathirage to respond moments later with a sensational 89.75m throw that transformed the competition.

The Sri Lankan never needed to improve on that mark again, comfortably holding off the chasing pack despite failing to better it in his remaining attempts. Neeraj battled hard across his final four throws but could not find the extra distance required, finishing with silver after fouling his last attempt.

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Also Check: Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem Highlights, Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2026 - Men's Javelin Throw Final Results

RankAthleteCountryBest Throw
1Rumesh Tharanga PathirageSri Lanka89.75m
2Neeraj ChopraIndia85.83m
3Yash Vir SinghIndia85.41m
4Anderson PetersGrenada83.88m
5Douw SmitSouth Africa82.88m
6Keshorn WalcottTrinidad and Tobago82.55m
7Rohit YadavIndia81.56m
8Ben EastEngland81.12m
9Arshad NadeemPakistan77.41m
10Chinecherem NnamdiNigeria76.29m
11Cameron McEntyreAustralia72.34m
12Keyshawn StrachanBahamas70.39m

India's Double Delight As Yashvir Shines

While Neeraj secured another major medal, Yashvir Singh stole the spotlight with a dramatic late surge. The young Indian uncorked a magnificent 85.41m personal best in the fifth round, vaulting into the bronze-medal position ahead of world-class names including Anderson Peters and Douw Smit.

None of his rivals could respond, ensuring India finished with two athletes on the podium in one of the strongest Commonwealth Games javelin fields ever assembled. The result underlined India's growing strength in the event, even as Pathirage emerged as the undisputed champion on a memorable night for Sri Lankan athletics.

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