89.75m Of Glory! Rumesh Pathirage Floors Neeraj Chopra To Rewrite Commonwealth Games History

Rumesh Pathirage won javelin gold with a stunning 89.75m throw for Sri Lanka
Neeraj Chopra claimed silver (85.83m), while Yashvir Singh secured bronze (85.41m PB) for India
Defending champion Arshad Nadeem finished ninth, missing the final three rounds after a disappointing outing
Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage produced a championship-winning performance to clinch the men's javelin throw gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026, while India celebrated a memorable double podium through Neeraj Chopra and Yashvir Singh in Glasgow.
Pathirage's stunning 89.75m effort in the second round proved untouchable throughout the competition, earning Sri Lanka a famous athletics gold. Neeraj, making another major international podium after returning from injury, claimed silver with 85.83m, while Yashvir delivered the throw of his career, launching a personal-best 85.41m to secure bronze.
The final also witnessed one of the biggest surprises of the Games as defending Commonwealth champion and Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem failed to progress beyond the first three rounds after managing only 77.41m.
Pathirage's Golden Throw Changes The Contest
The opening rounds were marked by several foul throws and inconsistent performances from the leading contenders. Neeraj briefly moved into the lead with an impressive 85.83m second-round effort, only for Pathirage to respond moments later with a sensational 89.75m throw that transformed the competition.
The Sri Lankan never needed to improve on that mark again, comfortably holding off the chasing pack despite failing to better it in his remaining attempts. Neeraj battled hard across his final four throws but could not find the extra distance required, finishing with silver after fouling his last attempt.
Commonwealth Games 2026 - Men's Javelin Throw Final Results
|Rank
|Athlete
|Country
|Best Throw
|1
|Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage
|Sri Lanka
|89.75m
|2
|Neeraj Chopra
|India
|85.83m
|3
|Yash Vir Singh
|India
|85.41m
|4
|Anderson Peters
|Grenada
|83.88m
|5
|Douw Smit
|South Africa
|82.88m
|6
|Keshorn Walcott
|Trinidad and Tobago
|82.55m
|7
|Rohit Yadav
|India
|81.56m
|8
|Ben East
|England
|81.12m
|9
|Arshad Nadeem
|Pakistan
|77.41m
|10
|Chinecherem Nnamdi
|Nigeria
|76.29m
|11
|Cameron McEntyre
|Australia
|72.34m
|12
|Keyshawn Strachan
|Bahamas
|70.39m
India's Double Delight As Yashvir Shines
While Neeraj secured another major medal, Yashvir Singh stole the spotlight with a dramatic late surge. The young Indian uncorked a magnificent 85.41m personal best in the fifth round, vaulting into the bronze-medal position ahead of world-class names including Anderson Peters and Douw Smit.
None of his rivals could respond, ensuring India finished with two athletes on the podium in one of the strongest Commonwealth Games javelin fields ever assembled. The result underlined India's growing strength in the event, even as Pathirage emerged as the undisputed champion on a memorable night for Sri Lankan athletics.