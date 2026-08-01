Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

India's 10 boxers will fight for Commonwealth Games gold on Day 11
Athletics, judo and cycling offer multiple medal opportunities
A strong showing could lift India further up the medal standings
The penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 could well turn into India's biggest medal haul yet. After a sensational semifinal sweep, 10 Indian boxers will step into the ring with gold medals on the line, making boxing the headline attraction of Day 11.
Alongside that, Indian athletes will compete in several athletics finals, judo medal events, track cycling and lawn bowls as the country looks to climb further up the medal table.
The spotlight will undoubtedly be on the boxing arena, where Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal and Narender Berwal will all fight for Commonwealth Games gold.
India has already guaranteed 10 boxing medals, but Saturday offers the opportunity to transform a remarkable campaign into a historic one. The contingent enters the finals brimming with confidence after a flawless run through the semifinals, where every Indian boxer booked a place in the title bout.
Away from the ring, athletics will once again provide multiple medal opportunities. India will have representation in the men's triple jump final, men's 400m final, women's 10,000m race walk, men's shot put F57, men's pole vault, men's 5000m, and the mixed 4x400m relay, with several athletes hoping to cap their campaigns with podium finishes.
After memorable performances from the likes of Tejaswin Shankar and the Indian javelin team, expectations will be high for another productive day on the track and in the field.
India's judokas will also be back in action, with preliminary rounds followed by evening medal contests in multiple men's and women's weight categories. Track cycling promises another busy schedule, with sprint and scratch race finals offering fresh medal opportunities, while the lawn bowls team continues its campaign in the knockout stages.
With 10 boxing gold-medal bouts, multiple athletics finals and medal opportunities across judo, cycling and lawn bowls, Day 11 has all the ingredients to become one of India's defining days at Glasgow 2026. If the momentum from the previous few days continues, another memorable chapter could be written before the Commonwealth Games head into their final day.
India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9 Schedule (Friday, 31 July)
2:30 PM – 6:15 PM: Athletics Integrated - Men’s Shot Put F57 Final (Witness Shubham Juyal and Sonam Rana from 2:35 PM)
2:45 PM – 4 PM: Athletics Integrated – Men’s Triple Jump Final (Witness Selva Prabhu Thirumaran & Praveen Chithravel)
2:50 PM: Athletics Integrated – Turn around Men’s 1500m - T54 – Final (Watch Ramesh Shanmugam)
3 PM: Athletics Integrated – Turn around Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final (Watch Raveeva & Priyanka)
4:05 PM: Men’s Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony
4:15 PM: Boxing – Men’s 55kg Final, Kaci Rock [NIR] vs Jadumani Singh
4:40 PM: Athletics Integrated – Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Medal Ceremony
4:55 PM: Athletics Integrated – Men’s Triple Jump Medal Ceremony
6:04 PM: Athletics Integrated – Men’s Shot Put F57 Medal Ceremony
6:15 PM – 7:30 PM: Netball Semifinal, Australia vs Jamaica
7:30 PM – 8:30 PM: Track Cycling Heats
9 PM – 12:30 AM: Boxing Finals Session 2 – Women’s 51kg Final from 9 PM
9:15 PM: Boxing Finals Session 2 – Women’s 60kg Final
9:30 PM: Boxing Finals Session 2 – Women’s 70kg Final, Arundhati Chowdhury vs Chantelle Reid [ENG]
9:45 PM: Boxing Finals Session 2 – Women’s 75kg Final
10 PM: Boxing Finals Session 2 – Men’s 60kg Final
10:15 PM: Boxing Finals Session 2 – Men’s 80kg Final, Ankush vs Dimeji Shittu [ENG]
10:30 PM: Boxing Finals Session 2 – Men’s 90+kg Final
11 PM – 3 AM: Athletics Integrated – Men’s Pole Vault Final (ISO), (Watch Kuldeep Kumar & Dev Meena from 11:35 PM)
12:15 AM: Athletics Integrated – Men’s 5000m Final (Watch Gulveer Singh)
1:06 AM: Athletics Integrated – Men’s 5000m Medal Ceremony
1:50 AM: Athletics Integrated – Mixed 4x400m Relay Final (Watch Rajesh Ramesh, Vishal TK, Ansa Babu, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak; if India qualify)
2:23 AM: Athletics Integrated – Men’s Pole Vault Medal Ceremony
2:47 AM: Athletics Integrated – Mixed 4x400m Relay Medal Ceremony
Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony LIV
3:30 PM – 7 PM: Boxing Finals Session 1 – Women’s 54kg Final, Scarlett Delgado vs Preeti from 3:30 PM
3:45 PM: Boxing Finals Session 1 – Women’s 57kg Final, Michaela Walsh [NIR] vs Jaismine Lamboria
4:15 PM: Boxing Finals Session 1 – Men’s 55kg Final, Kaci Rock [NIR] vs Jadumani Singh
7:30 PM – 11:30 PM: Track Cycling Heats – Men’s Sprint Semis Race 1 from 7:38 PM
8:17 PM: Track Cycling Heats – Men’s Sprint Semis Race 2
8:59 PM: Track Cycling Heats – Men’s Sprint Semis Race 3
10:02 PM: Track Cycling Heats – Men’s Sprint Finals Race 1
10:26 PM: Track Cycling Heats – Men’s Sprint Finals Race 2
Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony LIV
8:30 PM – 11:15 PM: Judo Finals
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10: Live Streaming
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.