Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Boxing Brigade Packs A Punch As 10 Finalists Eye Golden Saturday

India sent all 10 semifinalists into the boxing finals
Narender, Sachin and Lovlina sealed dominant semifinal wins
India will fight for 10 Commonwealth Games boxing gold medals
If India's boxing team had a group chat, it would probably be called "See You In The Final." One after another, Indian pugilists kept raising their gloves in triumph in Glasgow, turning semifinal day into a celebration.
By the end of the session, all 10 Indian boxers who had reached the last four had booked their places in the gold-medal bouts, underlining the country's growing dominance in amateur boxing.
The latest stars to join the finals party were Narender Berwal, Sachin Siwach, and Lovlina Borgohain, each producing composed and convincing performances in their respective semifinals. Their victories ensured that India will have representation across multiple weight categories when the hunt for gold begins.
Heavy Hands, Cool Heads: Berwal, Sachin And Lovlina Deliver
In the men's 90+kg semifinal, Narender Berwal showed exactly why he is India's premier heavyweight. After a cautious opening against Trinidad and Tobago's Nigel Paul, Berwal gradually found his rhythm, landed the cleaner punches, and controlled the contest to earn a unanimous decision. It wasn't flashy, but it was efficient, rather like finishing an exam with 20 minutes to spare.
Meanwhile, Sachin Siwach continued his impressive run in the 60kg division. Facing Wales' Owain Harris-Allan, the Indian boxer mixed sharp combinations with disciplined defence to secure another convincing victory and move within touching distance of Commonwealth Games gold.
The reigning World Cup champion has looked increasingly comfortable with every bout, and his confidence is beginning to show inside the ring.
Then came Lovlina Borgohain, who reminded everyone why she remains one of India's biggest boxing stars. The Olympic bronze medallist dominated Tarona Taafaki of Tuvalu in the women's 75kg semifinal, winning by unanimous decision with her trademark footwork, precise counter-punching and calm ringcraft.
Having already guaranteed herself a medal after receiving a semifinal bye, Lovlina is now just one win away from capturing the only major multi-sport title missing from her glittering resume. She will face Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the gold-medal bout.
Ten Finalists, One Golden Mission
The numbers are staggering. Sakshi Chaudhary, Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal, and Narender Berwal will all step into the ring with gold on the line.
That is a remarkable return from India's 14-member boxing contingent and already surpasses the country's boxing medal haul from the Birmingham Games.
Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh praised the team's fearless approach, saying Indian boxing has made significant strides and expressing confidence that the sport could end up contributing the highest number of medals to India's overall tally at the Games. Judging by the performances in Glasgow, that optimism hardly seems misplaced.
"All the boxers are playing with a great attitude... Boxing in India is significantly progressing and the sport will contribute the most medals among the Commonwealth medals in the country... There are ongoing battles for gold, with five more fights scheduled for the evening session," Ajay Singh told ANI. (ANI)
Saturday now promises to be boxing's biggest day at the Commonwealth Games. It would be interesting to see how many Gold medals would India win.