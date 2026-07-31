Pappu Yadav Stages ‘Chanda Chori’ Protest In Parliament Complex, Dons Saffron Attire

Opposition MPs stage a symbolic protest in Parliament complex, with Pappu Yadav enacting a ‘chanda chori’ skit over alleged donation irregularities and police action

LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party MPs Dimple Yadav, Audhesh Prasad, Dharmendra Yadav, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, JMM MP Mahua Maji, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant and others stage a protest over the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma