Pappu Yadav Stages ‘Chanda Chori’ Protest In Parliament Complex, Dons Saffron Attire

Opposition MPs staged a symbolic ‘chanda chori’ protest in Parliament complex, with Pappu Yadav enacting alleged donation theft.
The INDIA bloc targeted the government over donation-related allegations and police action against student protesters.
A saffron-clad Independent MP Pappu Yadav along with other Opposition MPs enacted "theft" of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Parliament complex on Friday.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi were part of the protest against the theft of donations, as well as police crackdown against student agitators during their July 20 march to Parliament.
The INDIA bloc MPs demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation and questioned his absence from House proceedings.
‘Chanda Chori’ Protest
Protesting in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament, the lawmakers raised such slogans as 'Amit Shah istifa do', 'Amit Shah sadan mein aao' and 'chadhawa chor, gaddi chorh'.
The MPs kept donation boxes in front of the Makar Dwar steps and Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, known as Pappu Yadav, dressed in saffron, sat with the boxes.
As part of a skit, the MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, put money inside the boxes, as Yadav slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft at the Ram Temple.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad and Dharmendra Yadav, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji, were among the others who participated in the protest, standing behind a big banner that read, 'Amit Shah Sadan Se Gayab Kyun?'
The INDIA bloc has said it will corner the government on issues of alleged donation theft and the use of "brutal force" against students during their protests over the NEET paper leak.