Iran’s $4 Billion Sanctions Evasion Network: How Gambling Sites and Crypto Were Used

Sobhani and Mokhtari denied any connection between the sites they promote and each other, any knowledge of Kayvanpour or Shelbit, and any involvement with Iranian state entities. Sobhani stated: “I categorically deny any involvement in money laundering, sanctions evasion, terrorism financing or moving funds on behalf of the Iranian government, the Central Bank of Iran, the IRGC or any other Iranian state institution.” He said his role with abt90 was limited to paid social media advertising and that he was never an owner, shareholder, or operator.