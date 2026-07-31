Badrinath Temple Donation Theft Case: Cash And Silver Recovered From Suspended BKTC Official

BKTC official Pramod Nautiyal confesses in Badrinath donation theft case, SIT says.
Police recover cash, silver items, ornaments and Nepalese currency during investigation.
Multiple agencies probe alleged misappropriation of temple donations and VIP funds.
Suspended Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) personal assistant Pramod Nautiyal has confessed to his role in the Badrinath temple donation theft case, the special investigation team (SIT) of Chamoli Police said on Friday.
Nautiyal made the confession during his four-day police remand, officials said.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, police recovered cash, Nepalese currency, ornaments and silver coins from Nautiyal’s accommodation in Badrinath Dham.
After the completion of his police remand, Nautiyal was produced before a court and sent back to judicial custody.
“After the expiry of his police remand, he was produced before the court and sent back to judicial custody,” Uniyal said.
Recoveries And Property Seizures
The search recovered significant assets. During the remand, the special investigation team escorted Nautiyal to his Badrinath accommodation, his Dehradun residence and the BKTC office.
"We recovered silver coins, small silver idols, small silver tortoises, bundles of Nepalese currency notes and some cash from his room. We are examining whether these are linked to the alleged misappropriation of temple donations," Badrinath SHO Mahadev Uniyal said.
Investigators seized Nautiyal's property documents to verify how they were acquired. He did not implicate any other individuals during his interrogation.
Scope Of The Investigation
Nautiyal managed VIP protocols, Police arrested him on July 12, 2026. His duties included supervising the counting of temple donations.
Investigators are currently probing the handling of funds collected specifically for VIP darshan.
Three parallel inquiries are examining the theft. A police special investigation team and a high-level Uttarakhand government committee are independently investigating. A four-member BKTC internal committee has already submitted its preliminary report to the committee chairman.