51 Dead, 10 Missing After China Landslide As Search Continues

At least 51 people have died and 10 remain missing after a landslide struck southwest China
Rescue teams continue searching through debris as heavy rain raises the risk of further landslides
The disaster is among China's deadliest this year and comes during the country's annual flood season
At least 51 people were killed and 10 remained missing after a landslide struck southwest China, authorities said on Thursday, as rescuers continued searching through debris for survivors, as per a report by Reuters.
The landslide swept through a mountainous area following heavy rainfall, burying homes and damaging infrastructure. Rescue teams, including firefighters, police and emergency personnel, have been deployed to the site, with excavators and search equipment being used to clear debris.
Authorities said search operations were continuing, while local officials relocated affected residents and monitored nearby areas for secondary geological disasters.
Rescue Operations Underway
Chinese authorities have mobilised emergency responders to search for the missing and provide relief to displaced residents.
Rescue efforts have been complicated by unstable terrain and the risk of further landslides caused by persistent rainfall. Emergency teams have also been working to restore damaged roads, power supplies and communications in the affected area.
Extreme Weather Raises Risks
The disaster comes as parts of China continue to experience heavy rainfall and flooding during the annual summer flood season, increasing the risk of landslides in mountainous regions.
Earlier this month, a landslide in Chongqing prompted President Xi Jinping to call for "scientific" search and rescue efforts and stronger disaster prevention measures. According to China's State Council, Xi urged authorities to make every effort to save lives, relocate residents from high-risk areas and strengthen monitoring to prevent secondary disasters.
Chinese authorities have since intensified inspections of vulnerable areas, warning that prolonged rainfall has heightened the risk of landslides, flash floods and other geological hazards across several provinces.