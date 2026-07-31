ICC Unveils 12 Host Venues For ODI World Cup 2027 As Africa Welcomes Cricket's Biggest Masterpiece After 24 Years

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly host the 14-team tournament, with eight venues in South Africa, three in Zimbabwe and one in Namibia

ICC Cricket World Cup 2027: Check Venues
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Australia won their sixth title. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • The 2027 Men's ODI World Cup features a 14- team competition format.

  • The fixtures include a super series, group stage, super 7 followed by the semi-finals and finals.

  • Africa is set to host the tournament after 24 years.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the venues for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup which will be hosted jointly by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe and it will also mark the tournament's long-awaited return to African soil after 24 years.

This time a total of 14- teams will be participating in the tournament which will lead to the introduction of a new format since 2011.

Host Venues For ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027

CountryVenueCity
South AfricaWanderers StadiumJohannesburg
South AfricaSuperSport ParkCenturion
South AfricaNewlands Cricket GroundCape Town
South AfricaKingsmead Cricket GroundDurban
South AfricaSt George's ParkGqeberha (Port Elizabeth)
South AfricaMangaung OvalBloemfontein
South AfricaBoland ParkPaarl
South AfricaBuffalo ParkEast London
ZimbabweHarare Sports ClubHarare
ZimbabweQueens Sports ClubBulawayo
ZimbabweFale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket StadiumVictoria Falls
NamibiaNamibia Cricket GroundWindhoek

Africa Hosts After 24 Years

This is the first time that the tournament is returning to Africa after 2003 in which South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya were the joint host nations.

The 2027 edition also introduces the 14-team competition format which includes a super series, group stage matches, super 7 followed by the semi-finals and finals.

ICC's chairman Jay Shah described the return of the tournament as a landmark moment both for the sport and the continent which has a rich cricketing legacy over the years.

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