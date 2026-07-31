ICC Unveils 12 Host Venues For ODI World Cup 2027 As Africa Welcomes Cricket's Biggest Masterpiece After 24 Years

The 2027 Men's ODI World Cup features a 14- team competition format.
The fixtures include a super series, group stage, super 7 followed by the semi-finals and finals.
Africa is set to host the tournament after 24 years.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the venues for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup which will be hosted jointly by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe and it will also mark the tournament's long-awaited return to African soil after 24 years.
This time a total of 14- teams will be participating in the tournament which will lead to the introduction of a new format since 2011.
Host Venues For ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027
|Country
|Venue
|City
|South Africa
|Wanderers Stadium
|Johannesburg
|South Africa
|SuperSport Park
|Centurion
|South Africa
|Newlands Cricket Ground
|Cape Town
|South Africa
|Kingsmead Cricket Ground
|Durban
|South Africa
|St George's Park
|Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth)
|South Africa
|Mangaung Oval
|Bloemfontein
|South Africa
|Boland Park
|Paarl
|South Africa
|Buffalo Park
|East London
|Zimbabwe
|Harare Sports Club
|Harare
|Zimbabwe
|Queens Sports Club
|Bulawayo
|Zimbabwe
|Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium
|Victoria Falls
|Namibia
|Namibia Cricket Ground
|Windhoek
Africa Hosts After 24 Years
This is the first time that the tournament is returning to Africa after 2003 in which South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya were the joint host nations.
The 2027 edition also introduces the 14-team competition format which includes a super series, group stage matches, super 7 followed by the semi-finals and finals.
ICC's chairman Jay Shah described the return of the tournament as a landmark moment both for the sport and the continent which has a rich cricketing legacy over the years.