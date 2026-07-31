Seema Kaliramna Overcomes Post-Pregnancy Arthritis To Clinch CWG 2026 Discus Bronze

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Seema Kaliramna secured a bronze medal in the women’s discus throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, marking a remarkable comeback after overcoming post-pregnancy arthritis and a knee injury. The Haryana athlete registered a best throw of 58.65m in her third attempt to finish behind Jamaica’s gold medallist Samantha Hall (61.66m) and Canada’s Julia Tunks (60.67m). India’s Nidhi Rani narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth with a best effort of 55.67m. The medal marked Seema’s return to the international stage after a break from the sport.

Glasgow CWG 2026 women's discus throw final-India's Seema
India's Seema, left, and Canada's Julia Tunks celebrate after winning the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 womens discus throw final-Seema Kaliramna
India's Seema, left, and Canada's Julia Tunks celebrate after winning the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 womens discus throw final-Jamaicas Samantha Hall
Jamaica's Samantha Hall celebrates after winning the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 womens discus throw final-Indias Seema
India's Seema competes in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 womens discus throw final-Indias Nidhi Rani
India's Nidhi Rani competes in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 womens discus throw final-Cameroons Nora Atim Monie
Cameroon's Nora Atim Monie competes in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 womens discus throw final-Indias Seema
India's Seema competes in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 womens discus throw final-Pakistans Feryal Farooq
Pakistan's Feryal Farooq competes in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 womens discus throw final-Jamaicas Samantha Hall
Jamaica's Samantha Hall competes in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

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