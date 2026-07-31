Seema Kaliramna Overcomes Post-Pregnancy Arthritis To Clinch CWG 2026 Discus Bronze

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 31 July 2026 2:34 pm

Seema Kaliramna secured a bronze medal in the women’s discus throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, marking a remarkable comeback after overcoming post-pregnancy arthritis and a knee injury. The Haryana athlete registered a best throw of 58.65m in her third attempt to finish behind Jamaica’s gold medallist Samantha Hall (61.66m) and Canada’s Julia Tunks (60.67m). India’s Nidhi Rani narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth with a best effort of 55.67m. The medal marked Seema’s return to the international stage after a break from the sport.