Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

Day 9 for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be headlined by Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in the men’s javelin throw final
Tejaswin Shankar remains in decathlon medal contention and will compete in the final five events, including the pole vault, javelin throw and 1500m
India will also have key medal opportunities across boxing, judo, track cycling and athletics, with several semifinalists and finals scheduled through the day
India heads into Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Friday, 31 July with one of its busiest schedules of the campaign. Athletics, boxing, judo, bowls and track cycling will all feature Indian athletes, with several genuine medal opportunities on offer.
The biggest attraction will be Neeraj Chopra, who returns to Commonwealth Games action after missing Birmingham 2022 because of injury. The reigning Olympic champion has already booked his place in the men’s javelin throw final and will be aiming to add another major international medal to his collection.
India will have unprecedented representation in the event, with Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh also advancing to the final. It is the first time all three Indian men’s javelin throwers have qualified for a Commonwealth Games final, giving India multiple chances of finishing on the podium.
Another major Indian medal hope will be Tejaswin Shankar in the men’s decathlon. The national record holder ended the opening day in second place with 4339 points despite carrying a knee issue.
Friday will see him compete in the 110m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw and the concluding 1500m, where the decathlon medals will be decided.
India will also begin its judo campaign in Glasgow, with Harsh Singh, Shraddha Chopade, Rohit Majgul, Asmita Dey and Yamini Mourya all scheduled to compete. The evening session could also bring medal opportunities if any of them progress through the earlier rounds.
In boxing, India has an excellent chance to strengthen its medal tally further. Every Indian boxer competing in the semifinals has already guaranteed at least a bronze medal, and a victory on Friday would secure a place in the gold-medal bout.
Preeti Pawar, Ankush Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain, Sachin Siwach and Narender Berwal are all scheduled to be in action.
India will also be represented in track cycling, bowls, and additional athletics medal events, including the men’s 400m hurdles final featuring Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan.
India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9 Schedule (Friday, 31 July)
2:35 pm: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles
3:15 pm: Boxing - Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia) in Women’s 54kg Semifinal
3:20 pm: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw
3:30 pm onwards: Judo - Harsh Singh vs Chikondi Kathewera (Malawi) in Men’s -60kg Round of 16
3:30 pm onwards: Judo - Shraddha Chopade vs Jane Massaquoi (Sierra Leone) in Women’s -52kg Round of 16
3:30 pm onwards: Judo - Rohit Majgul vs Samuel Ribeiro (Mozambique) in Men’s -66kg Round of 16
3:30 pm onwards: Judo - Asmita Dey vs Eva Ewing (Scotland) in Women’s -48kg Quarterfinal
3:30 pm onwards: Judo - Yamini Mourya vs TBD in Women’s -57kg Quarterfinal
4:05 pm: Athletics - Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Ansa Babu and Neeru Pathak in Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats
4:30 pm: Boxing - Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori (Canada) in Men’s 80kg Semifinal
4:59 pm: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification
5 pm: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault
5:15 pm: Bowls - India (Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh) vs Falkland Islands in Men’s Pairs Sectional Play
7:15 pm: Boxing - Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho) in Women’s 57kg Semifinal
7:30 pm: Boxing - Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Wales) in Women’s 70kg Semifinal
8:15 pm: Boxing - Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Philip Haoseb (Namibia) in Men’s 55kg Semifinal
8:30 pm: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Jemsh Keithellakpam in Men’s Keirin First Round
8:30 pm onwards: Judo - Asmita Dey in Women’s -48kg Medal Rounds (subject to qualification)
8:30 pm onwards: Judo - Harsh Singh in Men’s -60kg Medal Rounds (subject to qualification)
8:30 pm onwards: Judo - Shraddha Chopade in Women’s -52kg Medal Rounds (subject to qualification)
8:30 pm onwards: Judo - Rohit Majgul in Men’s -66kg Medal Rounds (subject to qualification)
8:30 pm onwards: Judo - Yamini Mourya in Women’s -57kg Medal Rounds (subject to qualification)
9:17 pm: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Jemsh Keithellakpam in Men’s Keirin First Round Repechages (subject to qualification)
10:20 pm: Bowls - Nayanmoni Saikia vs Mildred Mkandawire (Zambia) in Women’s Singles Sectional Play
10:46 pm: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Bronze Final (subject to qualification)
10:53 pm: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Gold Final (subject to qualification)
11:01 pm: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Jemsh Keithellakpam in Men’s Keirin Second Round (subject to qualification)
11:30 pm: Boxing - Sakshi Chaudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Canada) in Women’s 51kg Semifinal
11:30 pm: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw
11:43 pm: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Jemsh Keithellakpam in Men’s Keirin Finals 7-12 (subject to qualification)
11:48 pm: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Jemsh Keithellakpam in Men’s Keirin Finals 1-6 (subject to qualification)
11:53 pm: Track Cycling - Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men’s Elimination Race Final (medal event)
12:15 am (August 1): Boxing - Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England) in Women’s 60kg Semifinal
12:45 am (August 1): Athletics - Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in Men’s Javelin Throw Final (medal event)
12:45 am (August 1): Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Taafaki (Tuvalu) in Women’s 75kg Semifinal
1 am (August 1): Boxing - Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan (Wales) in Men’s 60kg Semifinal
1:05 am (August 1): Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men’s Decathlon 1500m (final event)
1:30 am (August 1): Boxing - Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) in Men’s +90kg Semifinal
1:30 am (August 1): Athletics - Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan in Men’s 400m Hurdles Final (medal event)
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9: Live Streaming
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.