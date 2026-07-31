Bronze Beyond Barriers: Seema Kaliramna's Remarkable Comeback Is An Inspiration For India At CWG 2026

With her podium finish, Seema added another chapter to India's rich Commonwealth Games discus throw history.
Alongside her sporting career, Seema is pursuing a PhD in Physical Education at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in Bhiwani.
Fellow Indian Nidhi Rani narrowly missed out on a podium finish, ending fourth.
Seema Kaliramna is an Indian discus thrower from Bhiwani, Haryana, whose journey to the Commonwealth Games podium is one of resilience and determination.
The 27-year-old stepped away from competitive athletics after pregnancy as she battled arthritis and a knee injury, making her return to the sport only last year.
Alongside her sporting career, Seema is pursuing a PhD in Physical Education at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in Bhiwani.
She credits her husband and family for helping her overcome one of the most challenging phases of her life and return to elite competition.
A Medal Built On Determination
Seema produced her best throw in the third attempt, 58.65m to win a bronze for India in women's discus throw event at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
Jamaica's Samantha Hall claimed the gold with a winning throw of 61.66m, while Canada's Julia Tunks settled for silver after registering 60.67m.
Fellow Indian Nidhi Rani narrowly missed out on a podium finish, ending fourth.
Although Seema could not surpass her personal best of 59.73m, achieved earlier this year at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, the bronze marked one of the biggest achievements of her career.
Fighting Through Pain
The road back to international athletics was far from straightforward. Following the birth of her son, now four years old, Seema was diagnosed with post-pregnancy arthritis and also suffered a knee injury, forcing her to take an extended break from the sport.
Despite the setbacks, she remained committed to returning to competition.
"I was diagnosed with arthritis after my pregnancy because of which there were many complications. But my husband and family supported me because of which I am here."
She also revealed that India's pre-Games training camp in Spała, Poland, helped the squad adapt to the cold Glasgow conditions.
India's Discus Legacy Continues
The competition saw Nidhi Rani briefly occupy the bronze medal position after a strong second-round throw of 55.67m, before Seema overtook her compatriot with 57.32m and later improved to 58.65m, enough to secure third place.
With her podium finish, Seema added another chapter to India's rich Commonwealth Games discus throw history.
Veteran Seema Punia remains India's most decorated CWG discus thrower with three silver medals and one bronze, while Krishna Poonia and Vikas Gowda remain the only Indian gold medallists in the discipline.
For Seema Kaliramna, however, Glasgow represented something even bigger than a medal, it marked the successful completion of a comeback that once seemed impossible.