Seema Kaliramna, Nidhi Rani Live Updates, Commonwealth Games: Gold Medal On The Line In Women's Discus Throw Final

Seema Kaliramna, Nidhi Rani Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Indian athletes Seema Kaliramna & Nidhi Rani will participate in women's discus throw final medal event. Catch all the updates at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, July 30, right here

Seema Kaliramna has already qualified for the Asian Games

Seema Kaliramna has already qualified for the Asian Games X/IIS_Vijayanagar

Welcome to tonight's women's discus throw final event where India's Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani go for the medal at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow. Seema has already qualified for the Asian Games and will be looking to make her mark at CWG 2026. Catch all the updates at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, July 30, right here

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jul 2026, 01:19:57 am IST Seema Kaliramna And Nidhi Rani At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Both Throwers Disappoint After 1st Throw Nidhi Rani stays second as she starts off with a 53.18m. As for Seema Kaliramna, she starts with a foul throw as the discus crashes into the net.

31 Jul 2026, 01:19:57 am IST Seema Kaliramna And Nidhi Rani At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Indians In Fray Nidhi's best performance this season is 58.82m, whereas Seema has achieved a best throw of 59.73m during the same period.