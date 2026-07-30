Parul Chaudhary Highlights, Commonwealth Games Women's 5000m Final: Indian Athlete Finishes 13th, Clocks 15:08.56 Secs

Parul Chaudhary Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary ended up in 13th place at the Women's 5000m Final event. Catch all the updates at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, July 30, as it happened

Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary finished in 13th place with a time of 15:08.56 seconds, which is four seconds off her personal best in the women's 5000m final event. In the women's 3000m steeplechase, Parul had finished in fifth place with a time of 9:26.75. Catch all the updates at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, July 30, as it happened

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jul 2026, 01:17:36 am IST Parul Chaudhary At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Event Details Athlete name: Parul Chaudhary

Event name: Women's 5000m Final

Timings: 1:48am IST.

31 Jul 2026, 01:51:54 am IST Parul Chaudhary At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Action Begins India’s Parul Chaudhary will look to get something out of the 5000m final event.

31 Jul 2026, 01:57:51 am IST Parul Chaudhary At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Parul Has To Do Catch-Up India’s Parul Chaudhary is currently in ninth place after the 2000m mark. She has a significant amount of work ahead of her from this point onward.

31 Jul 2026, 02:01:43 am IST Parul Chaudhary At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Tough Outing So Far After 3000m, Parul has fallen to 11th place. It has been a challenging final for the Indian athlete so far.