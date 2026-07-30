Parul Chaudhary Highlights, Commonwealth Games Women's 5000m Final: Indian Athlete Finishes 13th, Clocks 15:08.56 Secs

Parul Chaudhary At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Event Details
Athlete name: Parul Chaudhary
Event name: Women's 5000m Final
Timings: 1:48am IST.
Parul Chaudhary At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Action Begins
India’s Parul Chaudhary will look to get something out of the 5000m final event.
Parul Chaudhary At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Parul Has To Do Catch-Up
India’s Parul Chaudhary is currently in ninth place after the 2000m mark. She has a significant amount of work ahead of her from this point onward.
Parul Chaudhary At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Tough Outing So Far
After 3000m, Parul has fallen to 11th place. It has been a challenging final for the Indian athlete so far.
Parul Chaudhary At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Disappointing Run
Parul Chaudhary of India secured the 13th position with a time of 15:08.56 seconds, which is four seconds off her personal best.