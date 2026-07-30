Lovepreet Singh LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games Weightlifting: IND Lifter Up Against Odds In Men's 110kg Final

Lovepreet Singh At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: India's powerlifter Lovepreet Singh will be representing India as he bids to win a medal. Catch all the updates from the Men's weightlifting event 110+kg Final - at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, July 30

Lovepreet Singh in action during men's 109kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Lovepreet Singh in action during men's 109kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. File

Lovepreet Singh will look to end day 8 on a positive note as he bids to win a medal at the Men's weightlifting event 110+kg Final. Lovepreet Singh has been competing in the men's 109 kg weight class. He secured a silver medal at the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships and a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Catch all the updates from the Men's weightlifting event 110+kg Final - at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, July 30

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jul 2026, 11:18:39 pm IST Lovepreet Singh LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Event Starts The competition is officially underway... with Christoffel Reeders from South Africa making his initial attempt at 135kg.

30 Jul 2026, 11:01:29 pm IST Lovepreet Singh LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Starting Weight Lists Sanele Mao: 405kg David Liti: 400kg Lovepreet Singh: 375kg Andrew Griffiths: 340kg

