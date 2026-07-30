Lovepreet Singh LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games Weightlifting: IND Lifter Up Against Odds In Men's 110kg Final

Lovepreet Singh will look to end day 8 on a positive note as he bids to win a medal at the Men's weightlifting event 110+kg Final. Lovepreet Singh has been competing in the men's 109 kg weight class. He secured a silver medal at the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships and a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Catch all the updates from the Men's weightlifting event 110+kg Final - at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, July 30
LIVE UPDATES
Lovepreet Singh LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Event Starts
The competition is officially underway... with Christoffel Reeders from South Africa making his initial attempt at 135kg.
Lovepreet Singh LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Starting Weight Lists
Sanele Mao: 405kg
David Liti: 400kg
Lovepreet Singh: 375kg
Andrew Griffiths: 340kg
Lovepreet Singh LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Timing And Event Info
Lovepreet Singh in Men's 110+kg Final (Medal Event). The event will take place at 11pm IST.