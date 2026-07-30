Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill Live Updates, Commonwealth Games Shot Put Final: IND Athletes Eye Medals

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Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Indian athletes Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill will have a go at the men's shot put final medal event. Catch all the updates at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, July 30, right here

Samardeep Singh Gill Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Shotput
Indian shot put athlete Samardeep Singh Gill in action. Special Arrangement
Indian athletes Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill will have a go when they compete at the men's shot put final event, on Thursday, July 30. The duo will be keen to double up India's medal count and bring more glory to the homeland. Catch all the updates at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, July 30, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Here We Go

Gill is set to go first, while Toor will be the last to take his turn. There are a total of 12 throwers, all of whom will compete in the initial three throws. Following that, the top eight performers will have an additional three throws.

Now, Gill steps up for his first attempt and it appears to be a solid throw. The distance is measured at 19.56m.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Samardeep Quali Details

In the qualification round of Group B, Gill achieved his best throw of the day with a distance of 19.95m during his first attempt. His second throw recorded a distance of 19.75m, while his third attempt resulted in a foul.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Event To Begin Soon

In the qualifications, Toor made two attempts to surpass the automatic qualification mark of 20m. His initial throw recorded a distance of 19.93m, followed by a second throw that reached 20.14m.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Time & Other Info

Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill in Men's Shot Put Final (Medal Event). The event will be held at 11:30pm IST.

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