Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill Live Updates, Commonwealth Games Shot Put Final: IND Athletes Eye Medals

Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Here We Go
Gill is set to go first, while Toor will be the last to take his turn. There are a total of 12 throwers, all of whom will compete in the initial three throws. Following that, the top eight performers will have an additional three throws.
Now, Gill steps up for his first attempt and it appears to be a solid throw. The distance is measured at 19.56m.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Samardeep Quali Details
In the qualification round of Group B, Gill achieved his best throw of the day with a distance of 19.95m during his first attempt. His second throw recorded a distance of 19.75m, while his third attempt resulted in a foul.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Event To Begin Soon
In the qualifications, Toor made two attempts to surpass the automatic qualification mark of 20m. His initial throw recorded a distance of 19.93m, followed by a second throw that reached 20.14m.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Time & Other Info
Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill in Men's Shot Put Final (Medal Event). The event will be held at 11:30pm IST.