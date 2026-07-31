Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: Indian Faces Zambia’s Catherine Mwape In 54kg Semifinal

Preeti Pawar is an Indian boxer and the first woman to be directly appointed as an Army Nayab Subedar.

Preeti Pawar is an Indian boxer and the first woman to be directly appointed as an Army Nayab Subedar. Instagram/@preetisaipawar

Welcome to our live coverage of the women’s 54kg semifinal boxing bout at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, where India’s Preeti Pawar takes on Zambia’s Catherine Mwape on Friday, 31 July. Competing at the Scottish Event Campus, world No. 3 Preeti Pawar booked her place in the last four with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde. The Asian Games bronze medallist controlled the bout from the opening bell, forcing Clyde into a standing count in the first round before continuing her dominance with another standing count and sharp combinations in the second. Preeti maintained the pressure in the final round to secure a comfortable win and set up the semifinal clash against Mwape. India will look to continue its medal momentum in boxing. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jul 2026, 02:50:38 pm IST Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: Preview India’s Preeti Pawar will look to continue her medal charge at the Commonwealth Games 2026 when she takes on Zambia’s Catherine Mwape in the women’s 54kg boxing semifinal on Friday, 31 July. The world No. 3 entered the last four after a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde in the quarterfinal. The Asian Games bronze medallist controlled the bout from the opening bell, forcing Clyde into standing counts in the first two rounds before sealing a comfortable win with sharp combinations and relentless pressure. Preeti, who has been one of India’s consistent performers in the bantamweight category, will aim to secure a place in the final and guarantee herself at least a silver medal. Standing in her way is Zambia’s Catherine Mwape, as the Indian boxer looks to continue India’s strong run in the Commonwealth Games boxing competition.

31 Jul 2026, 02:07:25 pm IST Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: Streaming Info Commonwealth Games 2026 live streaming: Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 events on the SonyLIV app and website. The Games will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels and DD Sports in India.