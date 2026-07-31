Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: Indian Faces Zambia’s Catherine Mwape In 54kg Semifinal

Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: Preview
India’s Preeti Pawar will look to continue her medal charge at the Commonwealth Games 2026 when she takes on Zambia’s Catherine Mwape in the women’s 54kg boxing semifinal on Friday, 31 July.
The world No. 3 entered the last four after a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde in the quarterfinal. The Asian Games bronze medallist controlled the bout from the opening bell, forcing Clyde into standing counts in the first two rounds before sealing a comfortable win with sharp combinations and relentless pressure.
Preeti, who has been one of India’s consistent performers in the bantamweight category, will aim to secure a place in the final and guarantee herself at least a silver medal. Standing in her way is Zambia’s Catherine Mwape, as the Indian boxer looks to continue India’s strong run in the Commonwealth Games boxing competition.
Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: Streaming Info
Commonwealth Games 2026 live streaming: Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 events on the SonyLIV app and website. The Games will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels and DD Sports in India.
Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: Good Afternoon!
Hello, we are back with another live blog as Preeti Pawar takes centre stage at the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing event. Stay tuned for all the live updates, round-by-round action, and key moments from her bout.