Ankush Panghal Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: IND Boxer Leads After Rd 2 Against Joshua Ofori In 80kg SF

Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from the Glasgow CWG men’s boxing 80kg semifinal between India’s Ankush Panghal and Canada’s Joshua Ofori on Friday, 31 July

India's Ankush Panghal, red, and Seychelles' Jade Micock in action during their men's 80kg light-heavyweight quarter-final boxing bout at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Panghal registered a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory to advance to the semi-finals.

India's Ankush Panghal, red, and Seychelles' Jade Micock in action during their men's 80kg light-heavyweight quarter-final boxing bout at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Panghal registered a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory to advance to the semi-finals. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Welcome to our live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 men’s 80kg boxing semifinal, where India’s Ankush Panghal faces Canada’s Joshua Ofori in Glasgow on Friday, July 31. Ankush comes into the bout after a commanding 5-0 unanimous decision win over Seychelles’ Jade Micock in the quarterfinals, a performance that guaranteed him at least a bronze medal. The Indian dominated that contest with sharp footwork, relentless pressure and effective use of his left hand, controlling all three rounds with maturity and composure.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jul 2026, 04:54:07 pm IST Ankush Panghal Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: Round 2

31 Jul 2026, 04:48:01 pm IST Ankush Panghal Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: Round 2 Joshua Ofori came out looking more aggressive in Round 2, but Ankush Panghal once again appeared the cleaner and more effective boxer, landing his punches with better accuracy. The Canadian’s problems grew when the referee deducted a point from Ofori for hitting on the back of the head, putting him further behind in the contest. In the closing moments, Ankush produced another strong punch that snapped Ofori’s head back and finished the round on top. The judges had little hesitation this time either, all five scored the second round for the Indian boxer, putting Ankush in a commanding position heading into the final round.

31 Jul 2026, 04:46:43 pm IST Ankush Panghal Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: Round 1 Ankush connected with a few crisp punches in the opening round, while Joshua Ofori also had some success with his right hook. It was a competitive start to the bout, but the Indian boxer appeared more composed and accurate with his shots. The judges agree, all five have scored Round 1 for Ankush Panghal, giving him the early advantage in this men’s 80kg semifinal.

31 Jul 2026, 04:45:49 pm IST Ankush Panghal Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: Round 1 We are underway in the men’s 80kg semifinal between India’s Ankush Panghal and Canada’s Joshua Ofori at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Ankush, in the red corner, enters the bout after a dominant unanimous-decision win over Jade Micock of Seychelles in the quarterfinals. Round 1 has begun, and I’ll be bringing you all the live updates from this crucial semifinal clash.