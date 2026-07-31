Ankush Panghal Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: IND Boxer Leads After Rd 2 Against Joshua Ofori In 80kg SF

Ankush Panghal Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: Round 2
Ankush Panghal Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: Round 2
Joshua Ofori came out looking more aggressive in Round 2, but Ankush Panghal once again appeared the cleaner and more effective boxer, landing his punches with better accuracy.
The Canadian’s problems grew when the referee deducted a point from Ofori for hitting on the back of the head, putting him further behind in the contest.
In the closing moments, Ankush produced another strong punch that snapped Ofori’s head back and finished the round on top. The judges had little hesitation this time either, all five scored the second round for the Indian boxer, putting Ankush in a commanding position heading into the final round.
Ankush Panghal Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: Round 1
Ankush connected with a few crisp punches in the opening round, while Joshua Ofori also had some success with his right hook. It was a competitive start to the bout, but the Indian boxer appeared more composed and accurate with his shots.
The judges agree, all five have scored Round 1 for Ankush Panghal, giving him the early advantage in this men’s 80kg semifinal.
Ankush Panghal Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: Round 1
We are underway in the men’s 80kg semifinal between India’s Ankush Panghal and Canada’s Joshua Ofori at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
Ankush, in the red corner, enters the bout after a dominant unanimous-decision win over Jade Micock of Seychelles in the quarterfinals. Round 1 has begun, and I’ll be bringing you all the live updates from this crucial semifinal clash.
Ankush Panghal Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing: Greetings!
It’s time for Ankush Panghal as the Indian boxer steps into the ring for the men’s 80kg semifinal in Glasgow. Stay with us for live round-by-round updates, key moments, and all the action as Ankush fights for a place in the Commonwealth Games final.