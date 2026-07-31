Jasmine Lamboria Live Updates, Commonwealth Games Boxing: IND Boxer Takes On Rapelang Maselela In Women's 57kg SF

Jasmine Lamboria At Commonwealth Games 2026: Follow play-by-play updates as Jasmine Lamboria takes on Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela in the women's 57kg semi-final bout. Stay tuned for live updates

India's Jaismine Lamboria celebrates after being declared the winner in the women’s 57kg final match against Chinese Taipei's Wu Shih Yi at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

India's Jaismine Lamboria celebrates after being declared the winner in the women’s 57kg final match against Chinese Taipei's Wu Shih Yi at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan

Jaismine Lamboria will look to book her place in the final when she takes on Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela in the women's 57kg semi-final bout. She has already assured a medal for India by winning against England’s Elise Glynn with a score of 4-1 in the women’s 57kg quarterfinals on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old athlete from Haryana triumphed in a fiercely competitive match, securing a 4-1 split decision victory. He successfully countered Glynn's aggressive body strikes through effective movement and well-timed combinations. Follow play-by-play updates as Jasmine Lamboria takes on Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela in the women's 57kg semi-final bout. Stay tuned for live updates

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