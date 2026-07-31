Jasmine Lamboria Live Updates, Commonwealth Games Boxing: IND Boxer Takes On Rapelang Maselela In Women's 57kg SF

Jaismine Lamboria will look to book her place in the final when she takes on Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela in the women's 57kg semi-final bout. She has already assured a medal for India by winning against England’s Elise Glynn with a score of 4-1 in the women’s 57kg quarterfinals on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old athlete from Haryana triumphed in a fiercely competitive match, securing a 4-1 split decision victory. He successfully countered Glynn's aggressive body strikes through effective movement and well-timed combinations. Follow play-by-play updates as Jasmine Lamboria takes on Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela in the women's 57kg semi-final bout. Stay tuned for live updates
LIVE UPDATES
Jasmine Lamboria Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Timings & Fight Details
Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho) in Women's 57kg Semifinal. The fight starts at 7pm IST.