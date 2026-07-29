In Photos: Japan Trembles As 7.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Kumamoto

A powerful earthquake struck Japan's Kumamoto region, damaging buildings, disrupting transport, and prompting emergency response efforts. This photo gallery captures the aftermath of the quake, rescue operations, damaged infrastructure, and residents coping with the impact as authorities assessed the extent of the destruction

This aerial image shows A section of the Kyushu Expressway damaged by the earthquake is seen in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Monday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: Kyodo News via AP