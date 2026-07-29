In Photos: Japan Trembles As 7.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Kumamoto

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A powerful earthquake struck Japan's Kumamoto region, damaging buildings, disrupting transport, and prompting emergency response efforts. This photo gallery captures the aftermath of the quake, rescue operations, damaged infrastructure, and residents coping with the impact as authorities assessed the extent of the destruction
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