In Photos: Japan Trembles As 7.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Kumamoto

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A powerful earthquake struck Japan's Kumamoto region, damaging buildings, disrupting transport, and prompting emergency response efforts. This photo gallery captures the aftermath of the quake, rescue operations, damaged infrastructure, and residents coping with the impact as authorities assessed the extent of the destruction

Japan Earthquake: 7.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Kumamoto
This aerial image shows A section of the Kyushu Expressway damaged by the earthquake is seen in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Monday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: Kyodo News via AP
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Japan Earthquake 2026 photo gallery
An ambulance passes by a building collapsed by an earthquake in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: Juntaro Yokoyama/Kyodo News via AP
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earthquake TSMC and Semiconductor Factory Impact
A vehicle passes by collapsed houses after an earthquake in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: Juntaro Yokoyama/Kyodo News via AP
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Kumamoto Earthquake News
This aerial image shows AEON Mall, which was destroyed by an explosion following an earthquake, in Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: Naoki Hiraoka/Kyodo News via AP
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Quake Hits Kumamoto
The roof and wall of a building are seen fallen, a day after an earthquake in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: Yu Nakajima/Kyodo News via AP
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Japan Earthquake photo gallery
The roof of building is seen fallen, a day after an earthquake in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: Yu Nakajima/Kyodo News via AP
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Japan Earthquake photos
People stand by the fallen torii gate near a shrine, a day after an earthquake in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: Yu Nakajima/Kyodo News via AP
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Japan seismic intensity scale 7
A collapsed shrine is seen, a day after an earthquake in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: Yu Nakajima/Kyodo News via AP
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Japan semiconductor supply chain earthquake
This aerial image shows rescue operation as a chimney was collapsed at the Nippon Paper Industries Co.’s Yatsushiro factory, following an earthquake in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: Naoki Hiraoka/Kyodo News via AP
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Kumamoto mall explosion
AEON Mall, which was damaged by an explosion following an earthquake, is seen in Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture, southern Japan, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
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Kyushu Shinkansen suspended
This aerial image shows a crack on the ground, a day after an earthquake, in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: Naoki Hiraoka/Kyodo News via AP
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Kumamoto Castle stone wall damage
A collapsed chimney of the Nippon Paper Industries Co.’s Yatsushiro factory, is partly seen following an earthquake in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: Juntaro Yokoyama/Kyodo News via AP
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Japan Meteorological Agency earthquake update
A police passes by the collapsed storehouse of Shohinken, a nationally designated place of scenic beauty, after an earthquake in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: Juntaro Yokoyama/Kyodo News via AP
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Kumamoto earthquake 2026
This aerial image shows a partially collapsed bridge after the earthquake in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: Kyodo News via AP
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Japan earthquake latest news
This aerial image shows a damaged highway after an earthquake in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: Naoki Hiraoka/Kyodo News via AP
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7.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Kumamoto
This aerial image shows rescuers working at the house collapsed by an earthquake, in Hikawa, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: Naoki Hiraoka/Kyodo News via AP

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