Circus Stunt Goes Wrong, Man Dies of Suffocation After Being Buried in Pit

During the investigation, it was revealed that Deepak entered the pit on July 23 and died of suffocation inside it. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said, adding that further investigation is underway into the circumstances of his death. According to the police, Deepak's family are traditional performers who move from one village to another, and he too had been participating for around 15 years. They had camped on a vacant plot in Khori village in the Tauru area of Nuh district.