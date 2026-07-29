Is Trump Running Out of Missiles? What The US Weapons Crunch After The Iran War Means

For now, there is little near-term alarm that the US lacks the munitions needed to meet its immediate military objectives. The bigger question is how quickly it can replenish advanced missile stockpiles that take years to replace. Every Tomahawk fired at Iran, every Patriot supplied to Ukraine and every interceptor reserved for a potential conflict in the Indo-Pacific comes from the same finite pool. Washington is betting it can manage today's conflict while defence manufacturers rebuild those stockpiles before another crisis demands them.